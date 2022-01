It’s not been a good year for the Los Angeles Lakers or L.A. Clippers on their home court. Now, Crypto.com, which took over the naming rights to the former Staples Center, has suffered a bigger blow than losing a basketball game. They were hacked for a reported $30 million in bitcoin and ether. Crypto.com said Thursday that it had a breach in its security systems earlier in the week. It estimates massive losses on the two leading cryptocurrencies and some other digital funds. The company is known for its viral commercial starring Matt Damon, but really came to prominence when it ponied...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO