‘Full House’ creator selling Beverly Hills mansion built on site of Manson Family murders

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 2 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – Television producer Jeff Franklin, best known for creating “Full House,” is selling a swanky Beverly Hills mansion that was built on the same property as the now-razed home where Sharon Tate and four others were murdered in 1969, according to reports.

The home, which sits on 3.6 acres, is currently listed at $85,000,000.

Located at Cielo Drive, Franklin first purchased the property for $6 million “roughly two decades ago” when it contained only a partially finished mansion, according to The Wall Street Journal . Franklin moved in after fixing up the estate in 2007, and has since said that the property’s past has had “no impact on my life whatsoever,” the outlet reported.

January 6 Capitol insurrection film ‘J6’ in works

A previous home on the same property — located at 10050 Cielo Drive — was the site of the Manson Family’s gruesome murders of Sharon Tate, Jay Sebring, Abigail Folger, Wojciech Frykowski and Steven Parent in the very early morning of Aug. 9, 1969. Tate was eight months pregnant when she was killed; the fetus did not survive.

The house at 10050 Cielo Drive was eventually torn down in the mid-1990s by Alvin Weintraub, who owned the property around this time, Los Angeles magazine reported in 1998. Weintraub built a new home on the property, changing the address to 10066 Cielo.

“We went to great pains to get rid of everything,” said Weintraub, per the Los Angeles article. “There’s no house, no dirt, no blade of grass remotely connected to Sharon Tate.”

This file photo from Aug. 9, 1969, shows the body of actress Sharon Tate being transported from a rental home on Cielo Drive. (AP Photo/File)

The current listing for 10066 Cielo Drive, which is represented by Joshua and Matthew Altman of Douglas Elliman, makes no mention of the property’s history, instead playing up the “unparalleled luxury” offered by the home and its location. The 21,000-square-foot home features nine bedrooms, 18 bathrooms and its own movie theater, spa, gym and hair salon, according to the listing. Additional features include a 75-yard pool, three waterfalls and an underground garage with the capacity for 16 cars.

Franklin had also told Architectural Digest in 2010 that he hired architect Richard Landry to build the mansion with “a warmth and coziness that isn’t very common in houses this size,” and credited “John Stamos, Bob Saget and the Olsen twins” for contributing to the wealth that afforded him the opportunity to build his dream home.

Franklin is now planning to relocate to Miami, and has hired Landry to build his new residence on the Venetian Islands, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Comedian Bob Saget dead at 65

The listing agents for 10066 Cielo Drive were not immediately available to discuss interest in the home, though it’s possible the property’s notorious past may not make a difference in the sale: A separate L.A. house where Manson’s followers murdered Leno and Rosemary LaBianca, just one day after the Aug. 9 murders at 10050 Cielo Drive, sold for $1.875 million in June 2021.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

