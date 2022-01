SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Ballots are being sent out to San Francisco residents as voting begins in the February 15 municipal election, where three members of the city’s Board of Education face a potential recall. The city’s Department of Elections announced that more than 500,000 vote-by-mail packets are on their way to voters and that voters should expect them starting this week. Elections officials said starting with this election, voters can submit their ballots at any one of nearly three dozen official drop boxes in the city, along with City Hall. The boxes will be available starting Tuesday through 8 p.m....

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO