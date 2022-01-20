Man indicted after woman shot in face while baking cake

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man was indicted on multiple felony counts on Thursday, including the shooting death of an acquaintance and the critical wounding of a woman who was shot in the face while she was baking a cake.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Dec. 20, 2020 along Barron Avenue just east of Pendleton Street near Orange Mound, according to release from Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich’s office.

According to investigators, Christopher Sutton, 35, and his girlfriend were sitting in the front seat of his car on Bradley Street near Barron when Robert Williams, 30, got in the back seat to discuss a purchase.

Investigators say Williams pulled out a gun and shot Sutton several times in the head moments later. Williams also fired shots at Sutton’s girlfriend when she ran out of the car, but she was not hit.

However, one of the shots went through the kitchen window of a nearby house, striking a 52-year-old woman in the side of the face while she was making a birthday cake.

The woman was transported to Regional One in critical condition and survived her injuries.

Williams was arrested in October 2021 after he shot at a man off Hamilton.

A grand jury indicted Williams on first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment, and convicted felon with a handgun.

He is being held on a $2 million bond.

Records show that Williams was previously convicted of two counts of aggravated assault and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon.

