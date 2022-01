We invite you to attend our January General Body meeting on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 3:30 pm. Our CREDO speaker will be Brianna Reeves, immediate past VSC Youth and College President and Youth and College National Board Member. Ms. Reeves will present on the NAACP National Cancel Student Debt campaign. To register, click here https://mrfnaacp.com/JanuaryGB.

CHRISTIANSBURG, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO