The Johnson County Board of Supervisors have paused their vaccination policy in light of the recent US Supreme Court decision. The Daily Iowan reports that during their Wednesday work session, the board made the decision on the advice of county attorney Susan Nehring. Effective immediately, the county will no longer discipline employees who do not comply with vaccination, testing and face covering policies. That includes the suspension of testing protocols for unvaccinated staff, who were required to submit a weekly test.

JOHNSON COUNTY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO