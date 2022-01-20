Lawson’s Finest Liquids Unleashes Hopzilla

SAN DIEGO, California – A Carlsbad-based brewery, Rouleur Brewing Company just announced that it has negotiated with the Cohn Restaurant Group/Draft Republic to lease the brewing facility at 255 Redel Road in North City, San Marcos, California. Since launching in March 2017, Rouleur’s sole brewing location has been the Brewery Igniter premises in Carlsbad. In mid-2020, Rouleur exited the Brewery Igniter Program, renegotiated its lease, and purchased the equipment from its landlord, HG Fenton. Since then, Rouleur has reached maximum capacity at its Carlsbad brewing facility and expanded to this second location. Rouleur considered adding additional fermentation vessels to its existing facility, however, they quickly ran into limitations, such as insufficient cold storage and an ample hot water supply. This new opportunity at the former home of Mason Ale Works will allow Rouleur to grow its maximum production capacity from 1,500 bbls to ~8,000 bbls. Rouleur will continue to operate its Carlsbad brewery and tasting room in conjunction with the new San Marcos facility.

