Lawson’s Finest Liquids Unleashes Hopzilla

By Press Release
Brewbound.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAITSFIELD, Vermont – Hopzilla, a legendary double IPA from Lawson’s Finest Liquids, is making its debut for the first time outside the state of Vermont beginning this week. The brew, made with monstrous quantities of high-alpha US-grown hops, is available through the end of February at retailers across Lawson’s Finest’s full...

