The Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship Fund offers four-year scholarships of up to $16,000 to African American students who exemplify Dr. King’s character and vision. The Fund has been sponsored for 37 years by the Mt. Baker Community Club. Each year scholarships are offered to 12 promising students in our area high schools. High School seniors can find out about eligibility and application requirements at: https://www.collegesuccessfoundation.org/.../martin.../... Applications for the class of 2022 will open December 1, 2021 and are due by January 31, 2022.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 12 DAYS AGO