The City of Culver City City Council will consider the 2021-2029 Housing Element for adoption on Monday, January 24th at their regularly scheduled 7 PM meeting. The City prepared the 2021 – 2029 Housing Element Update as part of the General Plan Update (GPU) project. Every eight years, the State of California requires local governments to update their housing elements to plan for the housing needs of everyone in the community. The California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) reviews every local government’s housing element to determine whether it complies with State law. Under HCD’s guidelines, the Housing Element process involves the following steps for jurisdictions to follow:

CULVER CITY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO