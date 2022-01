Keepsake T-Shirt Blankets takes customers’ old T-shirts and transforms them into a memory-filled blanket or quilt, but with a twist. Keepsake, located at 563 S. Dawson Ave., has employed individuals who are deaf and hard of hearing since 1998. Meredith Crane, executive director of Deaf Initiatives — Keepsake’s umbrella name — said she started Keepsake because of the hardships she saw her two deaf children endure as she went to job interviews with them as an interpreter.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO