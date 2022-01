If you love the taste of an ice-cold beer but want to (or need to) switch up your diet, the best gluten-free beer is here to ensure you don’t sacrifice any flavor or quality. There are myriad reasons for cutting gluten from your diet, from slight gluten allergies to Celiac Disease. According to the Celiac Disease Foundation, Celiac Disease is an autoimmune disease where the ingestion of gluten leads to severe damage in the small intestine. There are many reasons to explore some of the health benefits of giving up gluten, and you can still do all of that while...

DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO