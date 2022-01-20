ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Harris County ranks near the bottom in child vaccination rate among the largest US counties

By André Leon Talley, former Vogue editor, fashion icon, dies of COVID...
Houston Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn spite of the spread of the omicron variant, national COVID-19 vaccination rates for children ages 5-11 remain low. The same is true for children in Harris County, according to a Kaiser Health News analysis of CDC data. Of Harris...

www.houstonchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Public Health Officials Push For People To Get Flu Vaccine As Cases Rise In The State

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Public health officials in Pennsylvania are recommending residents to get their flu vaccine as case counts rise across the state. There have been flu cases discovered in all 67 counties, with both Influenza A and B on the rise. Sixteen Pennsylvanians have died from the flu since the flu season started in 2021. “With the growing number of flu cases amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to remind Pennsylvanians to take preventative measures, including getting a flu vaccine to protect themselves, their family and communities from the flu this season,” Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said. With the Omicron variant’s symptoms being somewhat similar to flu symptoms, it’s becoming easier to confuse the two viruses. However, public health officials say that a COVID-19 vaccine regimen will not protect people from the flu and urge them to register for a flu vaccine. Anyone sick with the flu should stay home and those who may face complications with the virus should seek out treatment options, according to Johnson.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Vaccines
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
Harris County, TX
Vaccines
Harris County, TX
Government
Houston Chronicle

It took Houston 21 months to hit 300K COVID cases. Thanks to omicron, a month later we're nearing 400K.

Houston is poised to officially hit 400,000 COVID cases Monday, about a month after the city crossed the 300,000-case mark, as infections level off across the region. The Houston Health Department on Friday reported 3,286 new and backlogged cases to bring the total number to 399,987, including recoveries and deaths. That means the virus has infected about 17 percent of Houstonians since the start of the pandemic.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Kaiser Health News
Wyoming News

L.A. County Scenario Suggests COVID 'Herd Immunity' Is Unlikely

FRIDAY, Jan. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Herd immunity against COVID-19 is unlikely, and coping with the disease will likely hinge on vaccination, treatment and ensuring adequate hospital capacity, a new study conducted in Los Angeles County claims. With herd immunity, most people have antibodies from vaccination or prior infection, so a virus has fewer people to infect and stops spreading. Early in the pandemic, there were hopes that herd...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
cw39.com

Houston hits new weekly record high in COVID-19 cases

HOUSTON (KIAH) — COVID-19 cases in Houston and the Harris County area continue to skyrocket. As of January 18, the new record high of 18,878 cases are being reported in the local seven-day average. New cases topped 6,320 new cases Tuesday alone. Additionally, METRO is reporting more than a...
HOUSTON, TX
Franklin County Free Press

Vaccination rates lag across county

Covid-19 vaccination rates for health care workers at Chambersburg and Waynesboro Hospitals are the lowest in the region. But that is only one side to a picture that shows Covid infections at their highest since the pandemic started almost two years ago. WellSpan Health confirmed the lower vaccination rate for...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
fox35orlando.com

Polk County company third-largest producer of N95 masks in US

LAKELAND, Fla. - Business is booming for a Polk County medical manufacturing company, thanks to COVID-19. Advanced Concept Innovations (ACI) is the second-largest producer of N95 masks in the U.S., producing up to 2 million a day while the Omicron variant continues to spread. The Centers for Disease Control recently...
POLK COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy