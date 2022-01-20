How Colorado is Hoping to Stop the Exploding Thefts of Our Catalytic Converters

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two people are in custody accused of stealing catalytic converters from unattended cars parked at Sacramento International Airport, authorities said Friday. Steven Rush, 42, and Nicholas Madden, 35, were booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and face charges of grand theft, conspiracy and possession of burglary tools. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, deputies working at the airport responded shortly before midnight Thursday to a report of suspects looking underneath parked cars in the Economy Parking Lot. CCTV cameras captured the two men removing what looked like a catalytic converter from one of the vehicles. Deputies pulled over the suspects as they were traveling through the parking lot and located four catalytic converters inside of their car, including the one that was captured on CCTV moments before. Also found inside the suspect vehicle were tools commonly used in catalytic converter thefts. The sheriff’s office also confirmed three other arrests were made on Tuesday for grand theft and attempted catalytic converter thefts at the airport. Further information regarding those arrests was not released.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO