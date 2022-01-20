ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Colorado is Hoping to Stop the Exploding Thefts of Our Catalytic Converters

By Dave Jensen
 3 days ago
Hundreds of thieves are in Colorado converting catalytic converters in to cash, which leaves the car owner with a 'surprise' repair bill of over $2,000. Not many people know what 'exactly' a catalytic converter is or does; if asked, I would say 'it's to cut emissions, it's for the environment,' and...

