Two people have been charged in connection with a July 2021 shooting that left a 14-year-old Cheyenne boy dead, police said Friday. Officers were called to the scene in the 1500 block of Taft Avenue around 1 a.m. on July 5 and arrived to find the teen, Daniel King Barlow, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 9 DAYS AGO