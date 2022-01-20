ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ASU Planetarium Announces Spring Schedule

By Matt Trammell
SAN ANGELO, TX  – The planetarium at Angelo State released its spring schedule.

The planetarium shows will run on Mondays and Thursdays at 7 p.m. through May 5, with breaks for Spring Break and Easter. All the shows are open to the public with admission prices of $3 for adults and $2 for children, active military and senior citizens. ASU students, faculty and staff are admitted free.

The spring planetarium shows will run as follows:

  • Thursday, Jan. 20 - From Earth to the Universe
  • Thursday, Jan. 27 - First & Farthest
  • Monday, Jan. 31 - Stars: Powerhouses of the Universe
  • Thursday, Feb. 3 - Forces of Nature
  • Monday, Feb. 7 - Secrets of the Sun
  • Thursday, Feb. 10 - Super Volcanoes
  • Monday, Feb. 14 - Passport to the Universe
  • Monday, Feb. 21 - Birth of Planet Earth
  • Thursday, Feb. 24 - Solar Superstorms
  • Monday, Feb. 28 - Earthquake
  • Thursday, March 3 - Oasis in Space
  • Monday, March 7 - The Cowboy Astronomer
  • Monday, March 21 - Tales of the Maya Skies
  • Thursday, March 24 - Stars of the Pharaohs
  • Monday, March 28 - Two Small Pieces of Glass: The Amazing Telescope
  • Thursday, March 31 - Natural Selection
  • Monday, April 4 - Secret Lives of Stars
  • Thursday April 7 - Dynamic Earth
  • Monday, April 11 - Seeing: A Photon's Journey
  • Thursday, April 21 - Cosmic Journey: A Solar System Adventure
  • Monday, April 25 - Lewis & Clark: Great Journey West
  • Thursday, April 28 - Einstein's Gravity Playlist
  • Monday, May 2 - Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinite
  • Thursday, May 5 - Faster than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight

Details about the content of the shows are available at angelo.edu/planetarium and on Facebook at facebook.com/AngeloStatePlanetarium.

For more information, call the Planetarium between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 325-942-2136.

