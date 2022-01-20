ASU Planetarium Announces Spring Schedule
SAN ANGELO, TX – The planetarium at Angelo State released its spring schedule.
The planetarium shows will run on Mondays and Thursdays at 7 p.m. through May 5, with breaks for Spring Break and Easter. All the shows are open to the public with admission prices of $3 for adults and $2 for children, active military and senior citizens. ASU students, faculty and staff are admitted free.
The spring planetarium shows will run as follows:
- Thursday, Jan. 20 - From Earth to the Universe
- Thursday, Jan. 27 - First & Farthest
- Monday, Jan. 31 - Stars: Powerhouses of the Universe
- Thursday, Feb. 3 - Forces of Nature
- Monday, Feb. 7 - Secrets of the Sun
- Thursday, Feb. 10 - Super Volcanoes
- Monday, Feb. 14 - Passport to the Universe
- Monday, Feb. 21 - Birth of Planet Earth
- Thursday, Feb. 24 - Solar Superstorms
- Monday, Feb. 28 - Earthquake
- Thursday, March 3 - Oasis in Space
- Monday, March 7 - The Cowboy Astronomer
- Monday, March 21 - Tales of the Maya Skies
- Thursday, March 24 - Stars of the Pharaohs
- Monday, March 28 - Two Small Pieces of Glass: The Amazing Telescope
- Thursday, March 31 - Natural Selection
- Monday, April 4 - Secret Lives of Stars
- Thursday April 7 - Dynamic Earth
- Monday, April 11 - Seeing: A Photon's Journey
- Thursday, April 21 - Cosmic Journey: A Solar System Adventure
- Monday, April 25 - Lewis & Clark: Great Journey West
- Thursday, April 28 - Einstein's Gravity Playlist
- Monday, May 2 - Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinite
- Thursday, May 5 - Faster than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight
Details about the content of the shows are available at angelo.edu/planetarium and on Facebook at facebook.com/AngeloStatePlanetarium.
For more information, call the Planetarium between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 325-942-2136.
