ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

NAACP President & CEO Derrick Johnson Talks Voting Rights Bill And Biden’s 1st Year As President

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BOHwl_0drI3Jnk00

Many were disappointed with recent rulings within the Senate as Democrats were blocked out by Republicans when it came to voting rights legislation relating to the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

We got NAACP CEO & President Derrick Johnson on the phone today to help us all understand exactly what caused the opposition and what we can all do in the future to take actions in our own hands.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club . ( Terms and conditions )

Johnson also gave his opinion on US President Joe Biden’s first year in office, letting us know that while he’s done a great job so far in living up to his promises there’s a lot more he needs to address throughout the next three years in his current term. From the student loan debt crisis to prioritizing voting rights protection, let’s just say good ol’ Joe has a lot of work ahead of him.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Listen to our full conversation with Derrick Johnson, NAACP President & CEO, on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below:

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Comments / 6

Bart Jackson
2d ago

The The CEO of the NAACP is a Democrat owned slave. He works for the Marxist Left with no gain or ownership.

Reply
11
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Erica Campbell
Person
André Leon Talley
HipHopWired

Senate Republicans Block Voting Rights Legislation

Despite a lengthy debate session that saw impassioned speeches and arguments, the fight to secure voting rights legislation on a nationwide level was thwarted due to a blockade by Senate Republicans on Wednesday night, and they were joined by Democratic Senators Joe Manchin & Kyrsten Sinema in blocking changes to the filibuster.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Republicans#Naacp President Ceo#Senate#Democrats#Naacp Ceo
BBC

Americans assess President Biden's first year in office

As US President Joe Biden marks one year in office on Thursday, how are Americans feeling about his performance?. Though he scored early successes by passing pandemic relief and infrastructure bills, Covid-19 has continued to dominate domestic affairs, while his foreign policy record has been blighted by a chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
ksl.com

Mitt Romney on voting rights bill: President Joe Biden, Democrats venturing into 'deep hysteria'

WASHINGTON — Sen. Mitt Romney expressed his opposition to the Democrats' voting rights bill Tuesday, including saying those who favor voter identification aren't racist. Referencing President Joe Biden's speech on getting rid of the Senate filibuster to clear a path for the sweeping legislation in Atlanta last week, the Utah Republican said Biden and the Democrats have "ventured into deep hysteria."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Keene Sentinel

Biden's hopes for voting rights bill dashed

WASHINGTON — Democrats’ hopes of finally pushing through voting rights legislation after months of Republican opposition appeared to be fatally wounded Thursday as two Democratic senators announced they would not support changing Senate rules that have long allowed a minority of senators to block legislation. The fresh statements...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
North Platte Post

President Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills

WASHINGTON (AP) — All but conceding defeat, President Joe Biden said Thursday he’s now unsure the Democrats’ major elections and voting rights legislation can pass Congress this year. He spoke at the Capitol after a key fellow Democrat, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, dramatically announced her refusal to go along with changing Senate rules to muscle the bill past a Republican filibuster.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
iheart.com

McConnell Says Biden's Voting Rights Speech Beneath His Presidency.

Joe Biden delivered what was probably the most inflammatory speech ever given by someone in the White House. Even in the lead-up to the Civil War, Abraham Lincoln (a Republican) always tried to speak in conciliatory tones to the Democrats of his day, who were as nasty as Antifa is today! But not Joe Biden... In true Democrat form his speech was truly nasty... Ugly!
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Marietta Daily Journal

President Biden urges filibuster changes to protect voting rights

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden, in a speech Tuesday in Atlanta, called for changing Senate rules in order to pass voting rights protections, going further than he has before in an effort to unify Senate Democrats around what he frames as an existential issue for the country. Biden, whose...
ATLANTA, GA
northwestmoinfo.com

Senator Blunt Reacts to President Biden’s Push Voting Rights Legislation

FILE - In this March 5, 2021, file photo, Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., heads to the chamber as the Senate holds a voting marathon on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that's expected to end with the chamber's approval of the measure, at the Capitol in Washington. Sen. Blunt says he will not seek a third term in the U.S. Senate. Blunt, who turned 71 in January, was widely expected to seek a third term in 2022. He made the surprise announcement in a video Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite File)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wdet.org

Watch Live: President Biden delivers a speech on voting rights legislation

President Joe Biden will deliver remarks in Atlanta on federal legislation to protect voting rights. President Joe Biden will deliver remarks in Atlanta on federal legislation to protect voting rights. His speech comes as Senate Democrats have been unable to pass major voting rights legislation since taking the majority in the chamber.
ATLANTA, GA
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

706
Followers
808
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell weekdays from 6-10AM EST!

 https://getuperica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy