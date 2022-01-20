ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

649 F Street NE

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the high end Gourment kitchen to the luxurious marble bathrooms. Open concept living space combine with dining room over 2100 sq ft. All systems are new throughout , including plumbing, electrical, Hvac system, windows, floor, doors as well as...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
washingtonwaterfronts.com

4519 170th Place NE

Mere feet from the breathtaking Lake you will find your oasis in waiting. There you will see this fantastic 3 bdrm, plus den, 2,426 sq ft townhome in the Kennebec community of West Lake Sammamish. You'll find large windows, soaring ceilings, stunning stone fireplaces on both levels creating a two-story showpiece & real wood accents! The large primary suite features ceiling to floor windows, vaulted ceilings, a fireplace & an ensuite for a true retreat. Enjoy the outdoors either from your private deck & backyard space or the amenities including the clubhouse & access to the shared waterfront, beach & dock. You have additional RV & guest parking available on site. Easy access to amenities from the centralized location and close to Microsoft.
SAMMAMISH, WA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

7481 NE North Shore Rd

Come enjoy life on saltwater! This large 4 bed home, with lower MIL apt, has 83' on the Hood Canal & offers awesome views. Take in the marine wildlife from your living room or deck, seals and a variety of birds every day, and even the occasional pod of Orcas! Home has been thoughtfully, and fully, remodeled. This beach house is turn-key, and care-free with the updated plumbing and electrical. "Main home" hosts 4 beds, 2.75 baths, an office, & 2 living spaces. All new flooring, paint, kitchen, bathrooms, fixtures, & appliances. Lower level is a BRAND NEW, full 1 bed apt with its own private entrance. Multi-generation? House hack? Air BnB? Spacious 2 car garage with shop has access to both lower level apt, and stairs up to main home.
REAL ESTATE
themunchonline.com

443 10th St NE

Capitol Hill 1BR - Light filled one bedroom located at the intersection of H Street /Capitol Hill the property is a short walk from Union Station, a Giant grocery, Whole Foods, and bustling H St. Walk. Close to Eastern Market too! The entrance for the property is at ground level, with no stairs blocking the light. Utilities are separately metered. Washer/dryer in unit. Pet friendly. Score: 88 (Very Walkable) Transportation Score: 81 Bike Score: 96. Video IG: watassarentals.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Parking#Plumbing#Housing List#Gourment#Samson Properties#Arlington Realty Inc#Idx
The Independent

US’s most expensive house goes on sale next month

The US’s largest and most expensive private residence is going on sale next month - but you’ll need a cool $295m (£217.4m) to be in with a chance of bagging it.“The One” is in Bel Air, Los Angeles (yes, of Fresh Prince fame), in the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains - and for that price, you get 105,000 square feet of modernist luxury.With a lofty position overlooking the city and Pacific Ocean, the mega-pad has 21 bedrooms and, inexplicably, 49 bathrooms. (This seems to be a wealthy American thing, as seen in Netflix reality show Selling Sunset.)American houses be...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
CBS Boston

Developer Plans To Turn Former Table Talk Pies Building Into Housing, Retail Space In Worcester

WORCESTER (CBS) – A developer has bought the Worcester building that Table Talk Pies called its home for nearly a century. Boston Capital Development paid more than $4½ million for the nearly 4-acre site. It plans to build 350 housing units as well as retail space. Earlier this month, Table Talked moved to its headquarters to a newer facility in the city.
WORCESTER, MA
Bakersfield Californian

New affordable housing development funded for F Street

The parking lot previously serving the Montgomery Ward shopping center will soon contain the city’s newest affordable housing development. The CityServe Network, a Bakersfield-based collection of churches, and the Housing Authority of the County of Kern have received a $29.9 million state grant to build 126 units of affordable housing. About 28 percent of the units will be reserved for foster youth, with the remainder serving the general population.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy