649 F Street NE

Come enjoy life on saltwater! This large 4 bed home, with lower MIL apt, has 83' on the Hood Canal & offers awesome views. Take in the marine wildlife from your living room or deck, seals and a variety of birds every day, and even the occasional pod of Orcas! Home has been thoughtfully, and fully, remodeled. This beach house is turn-key, and care-free with the updated plumbing and electrical. "Main home" hosts 4 beds, 2.75 baths, an office, & 2 living spaces. All new flooring, paint, kitchen, bathrooms, fixtures, & appliances. Lower level is a BRAND NEW, full 1 bed apt with its own private entrance. Multi-generation? House hack? Air BnB? Spacious 2 car garage with shop has access to both lower level apt, and stairs up to main home.

REAL ESTATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO