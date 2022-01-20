ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Police report

By Chris Basinger
Petersburg Pilot
 5 days ago

January 12 — A citizen reported a power failure on Haugen Drive. Power & Light was notified and responded....

CBS Sacramento

2 Yuba City Police Officers Injured In Violent Crash

YUBA CITY (CBS13) — Two Yuba City police officers suffered minor injuries in a violent crash that occurred during a chase, authorities said Monday. (credit: California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter) According to California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter press release Monday afternoon, the officers responded to a pursuit of a stolen truck. The driver of the truck reportedly tried to ram another patrol car that also responded. At some point during the chase the front-end of the two injured officers’ vehicle collided with an uninvolved car, the CHP said. The driver of that car also suffered minor injuries despite the severity of the vehicles’ damage. Authorities have not yet released further information on the stolen truck and following events.  
YUBA CITY, CA
KTLA

Defense: Derek Chauvin called ‘all of the shots’ when George Floyd killed

Prosecutors in the trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights accused the men Monday of standing by as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin “slowly killed George Floyd right in front of them.” But one defense attorney countered during opening statements of the former officers’ trial that Chauvin called “all of the shots” as […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Baltimore

Gun Stolen From Baltimore Used In Ambush Shooting of NYC Officers, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in New York City are still trying to trace a Glock 45 handgun with an extended 40-round magazine, which they said LaShawn McNeil obtained in Baltimore and used to shoot two officers in Harlem on Friday night. Police believe the weapon was stolen in 2017. Below is a picture of the gun used to shoot our officers. pic.twitter.com/TkcMR2tr83 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 22, 2022 Investigators later located an AR-15 assault rifle under McNeil’s mattress. A day after Officers Rivera and Mora were shot in Harlem, your NYPD detectives were still on the scene executing a court-authorized search which lead to...
BALTIMORE, MD
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police: Man arrested for alleged burglary, assault

EVERETT, Wash. — A 23-year-old man was arrested for alleged burglary and assault Friday, Everett police said. Deputies responded around 10 a.m. to an incident in the 3800 block of 119th Place SE. Police said that three women had just finished working out in a garage when the suspect...
EVERETT, WA
CBS Pittsburgh

Activists Want Desk Duty For Reinstated Penn Hills Officer Under Investigation In Shooting Death

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) – Tempers flared during a Penn Hills council meeting Monday night after a former Wilkinsburg police officer accused of killing a man was reinstated to the police force. Activists want a Penn Hills officer who was involved in a deadly shooting in Wilkinsburg off the job again. Penn Hills hired officer Robert Gowans and then fired him. Gowans was the officer involved in the fatal shooting of Romir Talley while on the force in Wilkinsburg in 2019. Gowans was not charged in Talley’s death. After a community outcry, Penn Hills fired Gowans. “If you lived in Penn Hills, if...
PENN HILLS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Sources: Pittsburgh Police Officers Involved In Jim Rogers’ Death Face Disciplinary Panel

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Disciplinary proceedings have begun against seven Pittsburgh police officers involved in the death of Jim Rogers in Bloomfield in September. Sources say the first of those officers appeared before a disciplinary panel on Monday. Those sources tell KDKA that Officer Gregory Boss, one of the two officers who handcuffed and drove Rogers to the hospital, appeared before the panel and was informed he had violated police bureau procedures. All seven officers are scheduled to appear before the panel this week. If found guilty of the violations, the officers could face termination, but the hearings are only the start of a lengthy disciplinary process. Each can request a hearing before the chief of police and can appeal to the public safety director. Finally, the officers can appeal all discipline to a neutral arbitrator. Police used a Taser on Rogers and transported him to UPMC Mercy Hospital where he died. The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office is weighing whether to file criminal charges.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PIX11

NYPD officers shot: Suspect Lashawn McNeil was on probation, previously arrested for assaulting cop, police say

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — The man accused of opening fire on two NYPD officers, killing one of them, inside a Harlem apartment on Friday has a lengthy criminal history, including allegedly assaulting a police officer in Pennsylvania, authorities said. Lashawn McNeil, 47, allegedly ambushed officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora while they responded to a […]
MANHATTAN, NY
The Independent

Man dies after being punched in the head at social club

A man has died after a single punch to the head at a social club near Manchester.Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said Paul Ologbose, 57, is thought to have been hit in the head once following an altercation at a venue on Kensington Drive in Leigh shortly before 1.55am on Sunday.A man aged in his 40s was taken to custody by officers at the scene, and he has since been arrested on suspicion of murder.Mr Ologbose was taken to hospital with a critical head injury but died on Sunday afternoon.Detectives in #Wigan have launched a murder inquiry and are appealing for information...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boyfriend and his mother charged after woman found dead in flat

A man and his mother have been charged after a woman’s body was found at a flat in Coventry.Marlene Doyle, 32, was found inside the property at Othello Court, Shakespeare Street, on Thursday.A post-mortem examination confirmed she died of injuries to her head, West Midlands Police said.Ms Doyle’s partner, Patryk Skupinski, 36, from Othello Court, Shakespeare Street, has been charged with murder.His mother, Hanna Skupinski, 57, also from Coventry, has been charged with assisting an offender. They will both appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday.Detective Inspector Adam Jobson, from West Midlands Police’s homicide team, said: “My thoughts remain with Marlene’s family who are understandably devastated by what has happened.“I’d encourage anyone who saw any suspicious in the area over the last week, or has any information to get in touch.”Anyone with information is urged to contact police through the Live Chat function on the force’s website or call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. Quote crime reference 20/147159/22.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

Southern Minnesota Man Pleads Guilty To Impersonating Federal Officer On TikTok

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A southern Minnesota man pleaded guilty Friday to pretending to be a federal officer to his nearly 10,000 followers on TikTok. The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Minnesota says 53-year-old Reyel Simmons, of Dodge County, pleaded guilty to one count of impersonating a federal officer and one count of possessing firearms as a felon. His sentencing date has yet to be scheduled. According to court documents, Simmons created a TikTok profile with the user name “Rey Reeves” and showed himself as a federal agent on the social media platform. In his posts, he wore law enforcement gear and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Chicago

Illinois State Trooper, Woman Found Shot Dead In Car On Southeast Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man who was a trooper with the Illinois State Police and a woman were found shot dead Monday afternoon in a car in the East Side neighborhood. Chicago Police said at 1:38 p.m., a witness who was walking by found the bodies of the 30-year-old man and the 31-year-old woman in the car parked in the 11000 block of South Avenue E, a few blocks from the Indiana state line. The victims had both been shot in the head and were pronounced dead at the scene. A weapon was recovered. Illinois State Police confirmed the man, Antonio Alvarez, was...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS San Francisco

Pipeline Of Illegal Weapons Shutdown; Four Arrested In San Mateo, Alameda County Raids

SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — A months-long investigation into illegal gun trafficking in the San Francisco Bay Area has led to the arrest of four suspects and the seizure of ghost guns, high-capacity magazines, armor piercing ammunition and automatic rifles, authorities said. The crackdown came during a joint operation by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the San Francisco Police Department and the San Francisco Drug Enforcement Administration Metro Task Force. Starting October of 2021, the investigation identified and targeted suspects involved in the trafficking of firearms from Arizona into California and the...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS Philly

Police Believe Suburban Philadelphia Homes Being Targeted By Organized Theft Ring: ‘You Don’t Think Of It Happening Here’

RADNOR, Pa. (CBS) — Police say homes in Bucks and Montgomery Counties are being targeted by an organized theft ring. Burglaries in sevens towns may be connected, with the latest happening in Radnor. Police are warning homeowners to be vigilant and look out for suspicious activity after a second home burglary was reported in Radnor in as many weeks. “You don’t think of it happening here,” said Ben Wagner, who works in Radnor. Video shows as a suspect walks to the rear of a home in Radnor as a second person looks around. They then appear to smash the lower part of the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Chicago

1 Dead, 3 Others Injured After Crash In Parking Lot In Waukegan

Waukegan, Ill. (CBS) – One person is dead, and three others are injured following a crash in Waukegan early Saturday morning. Around 3 a.m., Waukegan Police officers responded to a reported vehicle crash on the 600 block of Lakehurst Road. Upon arrival, officers located a single-vehicle crash. Initial reports from the Major Crash Unit say a 2007 White BMW 7 sedan occupied by four people was traveling eastbound at a high speed when the driver lost control and crashed into a cement base of a light pole in a private parking lot, authorities said. The driver, identified as a man in his 20s from Waukegan, was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries. The Lake County Illinois Coroner’s Office has scheduled an autopsy for next week. The other three people in the vehicle, all in their 20s from Waukegan, were transported to an area hospital. Two suffered from minor to moderate injuries. The third suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive. MCU investigators are sighting high speed as a factor in the crash. They believe none of the occupants were wearing seatbelts.
WAUKEGAN, IL
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police: Suspect Arrested After Double Shooting Inside Frankford Neighborhood Market

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men were shot in Philadelphia’s Frankford section on Sunday night, police say. One of the men has been arrested as a suspect. The shooting occurred just after 7:30 p.m. on the 1500 block of Arrott Street inside a neighborhood market. Police say a 23-year-old man was shot once in his left side. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition, according to officials. A 28-year-old man was shot once his left arm once in his left side. He was placed in critical condition at Temple Hospital, according to officials. The man is currently being held as a prisoner in the shooting, police say. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Merrill Lynch executive arrested after racist attack on store workers over smoothie order is caught on video

A Merrill Lynch financial adviser was arrested after being caught on camera hurling racist abuse and throwing a drink at the staff of a smoothie store in Connecticut.James Iannazzo, 48, ordered a smoothie from a Robeks smoothie shop outlet for his son, who has a peanut allergy. According to the Fairfield police department, he ordered a drink without peanut butter but did not mention his son’s allergy.After Mr Iannazzo's son suffered an allergic reaction and was “transported to an area hospital,” he returned to the shop.In a video of the incident, which garnered 16 million views on TikTok prior...
ECONOMY

