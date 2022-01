The USS Kitty Hawk is said to be in its final transit on the way to its destination of the Port of Brownsville where the decommissioned aircraft carrier will be dismantled. The Kitty Hawk served the U.S. Navy for nearly 50 years before being decommissioned in 2009. It was the Navy’s last conventional-powered aircraft carrier.

BROWNSVILLE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO