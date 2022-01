Stay informed on what's happening in your own backyard and subscribe today! Enter your email below to receive regular updates from the CI Morning Impact. Waxing the City opened Dec. 20 at 1555 U.S. 380, Ste. 600, Frisco. Body and face waxing is offered for both men and women at the facility. In addition, Waxing the City offers lash and brow tinting. Another Frisco location is on North Dallas Parkway, and Waxing the City has additional locations in McKinney, Dallas and elsewhere in the metroplex. 972-347-9790. www.waxingthecity.com/locations/w164/us/tx/frisco.

FRISCO, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO