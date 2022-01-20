ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Author Correction: Coupling electrochemical CO conversion with CO capture

By Ian Sullivan
Cover picture for the articleCorrection to: Nature Catalysis https://doi.org/10.1038/s41929-021-00699-7, published online 18 November 2021. In the version of this article, there were errors in Fig. 2a and d. In Fig. 2a, we have changed Cu2+ to Cu(0) in the revised version. While the two references cited in our paper used Cu2+ in their schematics,1,2 we...

Electrochemical conversion of gaseous CO2 to value-added products and fuels is a promising approach to achieve net-zero CO2 emission energy systems. Significant efforts have been achieved in the design and synthesis of highly active and selective electrocatalysts for this reaction and their reaction mechanism. To perform an efficient conversion and desired product selectivity in practical applications, we need an active, cost-effective, stable, and scalable electrolyzer design. Membrane-electrode assemblies (MEAs) can be an efficient solution to address the key challenges in the aqueous gas diffusion electrodes (GDE), e.g., ohmic resistances and complex reactor design. This review presents a critical overview of recent advances in experimental design and simulation of MEAs for CO2 reduction reaction, including the shortcomings and remedial strategies. In the last section, the remaining challenges and future research opportunities are suggested to support the advancement of CO2 electrochemical technologies.
