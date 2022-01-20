Author Correction: Coupling electrochemical CO conversion with CO capture

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22715-x, published online 30 April 2021. The original version of this Article omitted to cite reference [23], which is relevant for a full understanding of the context of the previous work, in the final sentence of the first paragraph of the Introduction. The final sentence of the first paragraph of the introduction originally read "However, efficient self-consistent methods to calculate, analyse and visualize local MICs inside complex nanostructures have been lacking, preventing detailed analyses of...". In the corrected version, the text: 'after the pioneering work from JusÃ©lius and colleagues [10]', has been added to that sentence, and the word 'preventing' is substituted by Â´limiting'. The correct version states: "However, after the pioneering work from JusÃ©lius and colleagues [10], efficient self-consistent methods to calculate, analyse and visualize local MICs inside complex nanostructures have been lacking, limiting detailed analyses of"¦". All the references following [10] have been renumbered incrementing by one.

