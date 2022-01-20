5332 Hamlin Avenue

Kick off the NEW YEAR in this turnkey single level, single family home on a corner lot of the flattest, widest, cutest cul-de-sac in the highly desirable POET SECTION of East Manhattan Beach. Only 4 doors from Mira Costa High School, a 9 minute walk to Pennekamp Elementary, a few blocks to Lazy Acres groceries, and a short bike ride to the Sun, Surf, Sand & The Strand, halfway between Manhattan & Hermosa Piers! There are a total of 4 bedrooms, an office and 3 1/2 baths, including a separate, private Master Suite with its own French doors to the backyard, a large walk-in closet, and a full bath with a spa tub and large stand-up shower. The front door opens right into an open floor plan kitchen, dining, and living room, and immediate access to the private, expanded backyard with plenty of grass and hardscape to entertain friends, family, and pets. Notice the extra deep backyard retaining wall, providing the most flat backyard space of any home on the block! Vaulted ceilings and gorgeous hardwood floors throughout! BONUS: We have *approved plans for a large-scale renovation. Buyer can use them or make minor amendments with city approval! See Agent's Remarks for more details! See the 360 Floorplan here: http://www.t.ly/CKh1.

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO