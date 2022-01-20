ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

5332 Hamlin Avenue

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHIS IS AN ASSIGNMENT: It wont last long! Home located in upcoming area. Great property for a contractor to do a flip or an investor to add to its rental portfolio. Buyer pays all transfer, rec and closing costs. CASH, Hard Money and Private...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
thexunewswire.com

941 Campbell Avenue,

941 Campbell Ave 5BR/2BA (Hamilton) - This beautiful two story 5BR/2BA home located in Hamilton is now available! Recently renovated, this home offers the charm of a historic house with modern amenities: an updated kitchen, dishwasher, disposal, and range hood, separate dining, a family room, spacious bedrooms, updated bathrooms, updated flooring, central air, w/d hookups, a basement, street parking, a detached garage, front porch, and has a large yard!! Visit us at BBRents.com to apply!
HAMILTON, OH
bhhschicago.com

2020 CHESTNUT Avenue #103

Comfort and maintenance free living in Valley Lo. Spacious and bright, 1st floor corner unit. Welcoming open layout connecting the family room, living room and dining room make it convenient for living and for entertaining. Family room can be converted to third bedroom, if desired. Primary bedroom has lots of room, private bath/shower and a large walk-in closet. 2nd bedroom (previously used as an office) is a nice size and also has a walk-in closet. In-unit laundry is convenient. Kitchen with eating area had sliding door that opens the the balcony. The living room also has access to the balcony. Southern exposure adds to the value of the balcony and keeps the unit nice and bright. Great location, just east of the Glenview Town Center. Near Metra, shopping, parks and schools. Cats OK, No dogs.
GLENVIEW, IL
bhhschicago.com

135 Central Park Avenue

Super cute brick Ranch home in McKenzie School! Don't miss this opportunity for a great value walking distance to town, schools, parks and more. 3BR, 1.5 Bath home on wide lot with long driveway and 2+ car Garage. Kitchen with new appliances, new countertop, and backsplash. The kitchen has eat-in breakfast area, and is the perfect spot to catch the sunrise with east-facing windows. The Bathrooms were refreshed with new faucets and counters. Living Room/Dining Room combo (potential to open up to kitchen). The large partially-finished basement has tons of potential for additional living space. Add a bathroom/guest bedroom/office. Large Backyard. Updates include New Roof (2018), New Sewer Line to Street (2020), Sump Pump (2020), Kitchen and Baths refreshed (2020), Tuckpointing, updated electrical in garage to accommodate electric car. Added Value potential! Move in, or expand! Tons of possibilities for 1st time homeowner or "right-sizer." Two PINS.
CHICAGO, IL
mbconfidential.com

461 S Prospect Avenue

Kick off the NEW YEAR in this turnkey single level, single family home on a corner lot of the flattest, widest, cutest cul-de-sac in the highly desirable POET SECTION of East Manhattan Beach. Only 4 doors from Mira Costa High School, a 9 minute walk to Pennekamp Elementary, a few blocks to Lazy Acres groceries, and a short bike ride to the Sun, Surf, Sand & The Strand, halfway between Manhattan & Hermosa Piers! There are a total of 4 bedrooms, an office and 3 1/2 baths, including a separate, private Master Suite with its own French doors to the backyard, a large walk-in closet, and a full bath with a spa tub and large stand-up shower. The front door opens right into an open floor plan kitchen, dining, and living room, and immediate access to the private, expanded backyard with plenty of grass and hardscape to entertain friends, family, and pets. Notice the extra deep backyard retaining wall, providing the most flat backyard space of any home on the block! Vaulted ceilings and gorgeous hardwood floors throughout! BONUS: We have *approved plans for a large-scale renovation. Buyer can use them or make minor amendments with city approval! See Agent's Remarks for more details! See the 360 Floorplan here: http://www.t.ly/CKh1.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing List#Masters Title#Allfirst Realty Inc#All Rights Reserved#Arlington Realty Inc#Idx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has the Lowest Rents in America

As many Americans have moved due to the pandemic, particularly from large cities on the East and West Coasts, in search of a better quality of life, home prices have surged. People also have been able to relocate because more companies have allowed employees to work from home. In addition, low mortgage rates also contributed […]
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy