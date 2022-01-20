40 Forge Mill Road

INVESTOR ALERT - This home is available as well as the neighboring home 1532 Spider Web Road (DEKT200616). Both have been investment properties for the current owner. This home rented for $1025- and Spider Mill Road rented for $850-. This home has been well maintained by loving owners. Move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bath. Freshly painted, new carpet, 12 ply vapor guard in crawl space. The home has a absolutely huge Great Room with a Pellet Stove. You can heat the whole house with the stove. There is a large 3 season Sun Room off the this room. There is floored attic space easily accessible above here for all of your storage needs. The kitchen is quite large with lots of cabinet space, double ovens, dishwasher and stainless sink. There is a 2 car garage with a loft above (672 square feet) that would be perfect for a workshop/gallery/office. There is a shed for storage . This home shares a septic and well with the home next door. There is an agreement of understanding that all costs of maintaining are shared by both parties. Well is fairly new. Septic and well have been inspected. NO HOA!

