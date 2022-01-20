Man charged in Independence carjacking, crash that injured 4

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A 21-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man has been charged in a carjacking that ended in a multi-vehicle crash that injured four people, including a child.

Stephen E. Thomas was charged Thursday with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, armed criminal action and resisting a lawful stop, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.

According to court records, Independence police responded just before 2 p.m. Wednesday to the 1200 block of S. Harris Ave. for a reported armed robbery.

The victim said he had been in front of his house, putting license plates on his recently purchased truck when Thomas pulled a black handgun and pointed it at him and stated “Give me your car.”

The victim handed the suspect his keys, fearing for his life. The man and another man got into the truck and drove away.

Independence police reported the stolen vehicle to their department’s radio frequencies. An officer briefly stopped the truck but Thomas drove away.

The suspect fled from police, running traffic signals and traveling at 70 to 97 miles per hour. Near Interstate 70 and Noland Road, Thomas lost control of the truck and struck at least five other vehicles.

The suspect then attempted to run from police. A child in a vehicle hit head-on by the suspect’s stolen truck suffered extensive head trauma from the collision.

Three other people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

