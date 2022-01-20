KCK crews battle house fire in Armourdale neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Crews battled a fire affecting multiple homes Thursday afternoon in the Armourdale neighborhood of Kansas City, Kansas.

The fire occurred near Argentine Boulevard and Shawnee Avenue.

An apartment building with three units and another building next door both caught fire. It’s not clear at this time where the fire originated.

Kansas City, Kansas, fire crews said water was freezing nearly as fast as it hits the ground, making it difficult but just after 3 p.m. they extinguished the fire.

Fire officials said the structures sustained heavy smoke and fire damage and three families are now displaced.

The Red Cross is helping the families at this time.

No injuries were reported.

