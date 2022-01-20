ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

KCK crews battle house fire in Armourdale neighborhood

By Makenzie Koch, Sean McDowell
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZvBiw_0drI06Iv00

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Crews battled a fire affecting multiple homes Thursday afternoon in the Armourdale neighborhood of Kansas City, Kansas.

The fire occurred near Argentine Boulevard and Shawnee Avenue.

An apartment building with three units and another building next door both caught fire. It’s not clear at this time where the fire originated.

Kansas City, Kansas, fire crews said water was freezing nearly as fast as it hits the ground, making it difficult but just after 3 p.m. they extinguished the fire.

Fire officials said the structures sustained heavy smoke and fire damage and three families are now displaced.

The Red Cross is helping the families at this time.

No injuries were reported.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 Kansas City email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Missouri and Kansas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Accidents
Kansas City, KS
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Kansas City, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Kck#Battle House#The Red Cross#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 4 Kansas City Wdaf Tv
FOX4 News Kansas City

Truck transporting 100 monkeys crashes in Central PA

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A trailer carrying 100 monkeys collided with a dump truck off I-80 Friday, four monkeys have gone missing. As of Saturday morning, one monkey is still unaccounted for. If anyone sees the monkey please do not try to catch it, call 911 and wait for the authorities. According to State […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
FOX4 News Kansas City

Newly-released JIAC video shows footage of Cedric Lofton’s fatal interaction

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office announced Tuesday that they would not be filing any charges in the death of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton, who died from injuries sustained in Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center (JIAC) custody. On Friday at roughly 4:50 p.m., Sedgwick County released footage that shows the measures taken […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
904K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy