Relief on the horizon for fisheries, childcare providers, nonprofits, and homeowners

ELLSWORTH — Many agree that the implementation of public pre-kindergarten programs, such as the one that was just announced at Regional School Unit 24, are a welcome development that will make preschool learning accessible and affordable for families. But what will happen to the private daycare providers, many of whom have opened their homes and based their businesses on caring for young children, if a public preschool option is widely available?

ELLSWORTH, ME ・ 4 DAYS AGO