Relief on the horizon for fisheries, childcare providers, nonprofits, and homeowners

Fourteen nonprofits in Ingham County received a chunk of federal COVID-19 relief funds to bounce back from pandemic-related financial setbacks. Ingham County Board of Commissioners contractedCapital Area Community Services in June to provide $5 million in assistance to county residents. The agency proposed $3.6 million for direct client assistance, $300,000 in financial literacy and foreclosure assistance, $300,000 in mental health and medical assistance, $300,000 for nonprofits and community groups and $500,000 in administrative costs.
Comments / 0