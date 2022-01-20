Suspects At Large After Victim Beaten During Suffolk County Robbery

Police are investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted and robbed by two men at a Long Island home. Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

Police are investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted and robbed by two men at a Long Island home.

The incident took place around 7:50 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 16 at a home on Forrest Road in Mastic Beach, said the Suffolk County Police.

According to police, during the robbery, in which the men displayed what appeared to be a pistol, the man's wallet, cell phone, and cash were stolen.

He left the location and went to the Mastic Laundromat on Neighborhood Road and called the police.

The victim was treated at Long Island Community Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The investigation continues.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.