Otto Porter Jr.'s Status For Pacers-Warriors Game

Otto Porter Jr. has been ruled out for Thursday's game between the Indiana Pacers and Golden State Warriors.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night in San Francisco, and for the game they will be without a key player.

Otto Porter Jr. has been ruled out for the game, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Warriors come into the game with a 32-12 record in 44 games, and are the second seed in the western Conference behind the Phoenix Suns.

After missing the playoffs for each of the last two seasons, they are back to being one of the best teams in the entire NBA.

As for the Pacers, they come into the game after beating the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night, and are 16-29 on the season.

Related stories on NBA basketball