Superbugs Deadlier Than AIDS, Malaria, Study Shows

clevelandstar.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON - More than 1.2 million people are dying every year directly from bacterial infections that are resistant to several antibiotics, according to a new study, making multiresistant bacteria far deadlier than HIV/AIDS or malaria. A further 4.95...

www.clevelandstar.com

The Independent

IHU: How dangerous is new Covid variant and where has it spread?

Scientists are still examining a new Covid variant, first discovered in southern France last year, to determine whether it could go on to become one of “concern” in the same way strains such as Delta and Omicron have before it.However, analysis from experts so far suggest it is currently not one to be concerned about.Unofficially named IHU – in a nod to the group of researchers from the IHU Mediterranee Infection institute, in Marseille, who are studying it – the new B.1.640.2 variant has so far infected 12 people living in the southeast of France. University College London geneticist...
SCIENCE
KTVZ

More people died of drug-resistant bacterial infections in 2019 than HIV or malaria, new study suggests

At least 1.27 million people died in 2019 due to drug-resistant bacterial infections, according to a new study on the global burden of antimicrobial resistance. The study, published Wednesday in the journal The Lancet, suggests that if all drug-resistant bacterial infections had not occurred that year, 4.95 million deaths could have been prevented in 2019, and if all drug-resistant bacterial infections were replaced by infections that could have been adequately treated, 1.27 million lives could have been saved.
SCIENCE
Science Focus

Malaria drug ‘shows promise’ for hard-to-treat multiple sclerosis

The antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine is “a promising treatment candidate” for slowing the progression of a rare form of multiple sclerosis (MS). In a small trial, patients who received the drug were less likely to significantly worsen over a period of 18 months. MS is a lifelong condition that...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
The Independent

Antibiotic-resistant superbugs caused 1.2 million deaths in a year, study finds

Antibiotic-resistant infections have killed over 1.2 million people in 2019 and emerged as a leading cause of death worldwide, according to new research.A better estimate of the true scale of antibiotic resistance worldwide was provided by the research, published in The Lancet journal on Thursday.It showed the number of deaths had exceeded the number of fatalities caused by the likes of HIV/AIDS and malaria.The research also makes a comprehensive analysis of the disease burden of superbugs and calls for immediate action to find new strategies that can help reduce this burden.Over the past few decades, bacteria have developed resistance to...
SCIENCE
KTLA

Drug-resistant bacteria kill 1.2 million worldwide: Study

Antibiotic-resistant germs caused more than 1.2 million deaths globally in one year, according to new research that suggests that these “superbugs” have joined the ranks of the world’s leading infectious disease killers. The new estimate, published Thursday in the medical journal Lancet, is not a complete count of such deaths, but rather an attempt to […]
SCIENCE
The Independent

Antibiotic-resistant infections killing more than HIV or malaria, major study shows

At least 1.27 million people died from antibiotic-resistant infections in 2019, a major new study has shown.The analysis of 204 countries found that antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is now killing more people every year than HIV (860,000) or malaria (640,000).“These new data reveal the true scale of antimicrobial resistance worldwide, and are a clear signal that we must act now to combat the threat,” said study co-author Professor Christopher Murray, of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington.Published in The Lancet, the analysis shows that many hundreds of thousands of deaths now occur due to common,...
SCIENCE
Nursing Clio

Making Malaria History

Recently global headlines celebrated the news that the World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended the RTS,S vaccine for use against malaria. While the headlines claimed this was “groundbreaking,” a “major milestone,” and a “historic day,” it didn’t take long for a note of caution to creep in.[1] The vaccine is less effective than many had hoped, and the requirement for four doses poses a significant public health challenge.
SCIENCE
Telegraph

Superbugs killed more than one million people globally in 2019, study finds

More than a million people died from superbugs in 2019 - this is almost double previous estimates of the death toll from untreatable infections, a review has found. A study of data from 204 countries shows that 1.27 million people died from antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in 2019. A previous, widely cited review led by former Goldman Sachs chief Lord Jim O’Neill and published in 2016 estimated that superbugs killed 700,000 people a year.
SCIENCE
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Antimicrobial resistance far deadlier than thought, study finds

In the largest and most comprehensive study to date on the global burden of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), an international team of researchers estimates that more than 1.2 million people died from drug-resistant infections in 2019. Using data from 204 countries and territories on 23 bacterial pathogens and 88 drug-pathogen combinations,...
SCIENCE
World Economic Forum

Antimicrobial resistance now causes more deaths than HIV/AIDS and malaria worldwide – new study

Antimicobial resistance happens when infection-causing microbes evolve to become resistant to the drug designed to kill them. This means than an antibiotic will no longer work to treat that infection anymore. The new findings makes it clear that antimicrobial resistance is progressing faster than the previous worst-case scenario estimates. Antimicrobial...
SCIENCE
Wyoming News

The Independent

