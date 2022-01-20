ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 Could Launch Sooner Than Expected

By Matthew Cook
thenerdstash.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinal Fantasy 7 Remake was met with near-universal praise when it was released on the PS4 in 2020. Similarly, the upgraded PS5 version, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, is one of the best titles on the new system. So naturally, fans have been wondering when the next part of the remake...

thenerdstash.com

Comments / 0

Related
thenerdstash.com

WWE 2K22 Release Date and Prices Officially Announced

WWE 2K22 cover art and pre-order bonus were leaked last weekend, and it was logical to assume 2K would announce them with a release date of the game officially. Now 2K has revealed the exact release date of WWE 2K22 alongside prices of different versions of the game that will cost in the range of $70 to $120. As the last weekend’s leak said, WWE’s legend Rey Mysterio will be on the cover of this year’s WWE that will be released in March.
WWE
eteknix.com

Final Fantasy 7 Concept Shows Remake Modded to Classic PS1 Camera

Following the (relatively unexpected) release of Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PC late last year, it was, of course, only a matter of time before the modding community started to take a look at what they could do with the title. While we do, of course, inevitably await the news that someone has created a ‘topless Tifa’ download, a concept project revealed by YouTube channel ‘Final FanTV‘ is, at least from a classic standpoint, a lot more intriguing (well, for some of you at least).
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naoki Yoshida
gamingbolt.com

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade PC Review – A Decent Port

In 2022, you couldn’t be blamed for being a little weary of remakes and maybe even inclined to hold off on purchasing games that come from last-gen PlayStation consoles to PC, as Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone both had somewhat rocky starts for their PC launches before getting smoothed over. That said, I’m happy to report that the PC version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade should be an exception to both of these concerns – for the most part. Not only does this version of the remake retain all of the excellence of its console counterpart, but it also offers a healthy bevy of display and performance options that should help just about any type of PC player should be able to get the game running satisfactorily.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Final Fantasy XI launches its January update with new Ambuscade and harder Odyssey monsters

There’s no new story content in this month’s update for Final Fantasy XI, but since at one point the game was supposed to never get any more story content, that’s probably fine. And there’s certainly no lack of things to do within the update; after all, a new set of Ambuscade objectives have rotated in for players to take on, along with an increase to the maximum difficulty of monsters in the game’s Odyssey battles. Vengeance levels can now be cranked up to +20, providing an even greater challenge for players.
VIDEO GAMES
dsogaming.com

First Final Fantasy 7 Remake PC Update released, patch notes revealed

Square Enix has just released the first update for the PC version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade. According to the company, this patch stabilizes the resolution for framerates that are higher than 90fps. What this basically means is that DRS is still active by default. However, DRS won’t be...
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Final Fantasy VII Remake Ifrit Brass Statue Announced

Square Enix will release a Final Fantasy VII Remake Ifrit brass statue. The statue will cost 13,200 yen (~$116) and be 60 mm (2.5 in) tall. It will ship on May 14, 2022. Every Ifrit figure will come with an individual serial number. Pre-orders for it are immediately available through the Square Enix e-STORE. Up to ten statues can be purchased per person. [Thanks, Game Watch!]
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Final Fantasy 7 Remake#Playstation 4#Square Enix#Final Fantasy 16#Kingdom Hearts
wccftech.com

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade PC Update 1.001 Stabilizes Framerates of 90 and Above; Also Packs Fixes For Various Issues

Square Enix has deployed out the first update for Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on PC, and here’s what it does. The game’s first patch updates the game version to 1.001 and should download automatically the next time players launch the Epic Games Store client. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear to be a major update for PC players, as patch notes are quite minimal.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Final Fantasy VII Remake New Gameplay Mod Introduces Combat Tweaks Inspired by the Original Game

A new Final Fantasy VII Remake gameplay mod that has been shared online today attempts to tweak combat to make it feel close to that of the original release. The Classic Combat and More mod brings some interesting combat tweaks, such as changes to the ATB and the Materia System, removing MP regeneration, and more. Some Materia and item names have also been changed for that additional touch of nostalgia.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Final Fantasy VII Remake’s main villain isn’t Sephiroth or Shinra, it’s the game’s own legacy

Over the holidays, I decided to treat myself to the gift of funk, and bought myself a neat little acoustic bass. The guitar arrived as promised; I am still waiting on the funk. Any day now. In the meantime, I’ve taught myself the riff for Valley Of The Fallen Star, better known as the Cosmo Canyon theme from Final Fantasy VII. I’m not sure if I can adequately put into words how the original composition of the track makes me feel, but I am certain I’m not the only one.It is sonic nostalgia for a simpler time, where following a talking dog’s weeble uncle to the projection of the cosmos he kept in his loft did nothing to shatter my emotional investment in a story.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Final Fantasy VII Remake Mod Introduces Fully Playable Red XIII

A new Final Fantasy VII Remake shared online in the past few days introduces a fully playable Red XIII for the story chapters he joins the party as a guest. The new mod also allows the character to earn experience points and level up, but he cannot use any of his abilities as he doesn't gain ATB when controlled by the player, so some limitations are still in place. Additionally, he is not playable during the battle against Jenova Dreamweaver.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
SONY
Eurogamer.net

DF Direct talks God of War PC, PS4 production, Final Fantasy 7 Remake PC patch

Before we move on to discussing the latest gaming and technology news, there's something very important I need to share with you: Quake Remastered has reignited my love for multiplayer gaming. Maybe it's simply nostalgia. Back in the mid-90s, myself and my colleagues at EMAP magazines used to play the game religiously via a mini-LAN set-up in the office. When we moved to offices in Docklands, the whole office was networked up, making more massive multiplayer games a viable lunchtime pursuit. Last month, the same personalities came back together to replay the game once again, starting with the classic levels. It holds up, it genuinely does. If you're jaded by today's massive multiplayer shooters, battle royales, season passes and progression systems, round up some friends and get together for some Quake Remastered. It supports cross-play and all systems - even Switch - support keyboard and mouse. It's amazing: the simplicity, the purity and the genius-level design will blow you away.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Xbox Game Pass Unveils End of January 2022 Lineup

Xbox and Microsoft are having a busy day today, with Xbox Game Pass swelling to 25 million subscribers and an announcement of acquisition for Activision Blizzard of all places. While the good nature behind the latter announcement is perhaps a bit more up for debate, the increase in Game Pass subscribers is a good sign that the service has no plans of going anywhere. While its been overshadowed by the other news stories today, Microsoft had some other news to share today. Game Pass has unveiled its lineup of games going into the latter half of January 2022! Check them all out below.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy