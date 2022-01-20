ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri judge asked to toss Ashcroft summary of education funding initiative petition

By Tessa Weinberg
Missouri Independent
 2 days ago
A Cole County judge heard arguments Thursday over whether Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft wrote a misleading ballot summary for an initiative petition seeking to prohibit public tax dollars from going to private schools.

The lawsuit was filed by Sherri Talbott , the treasurer of the political action committee Taxpayers for Accountability and a school board member for the Northwest School District in House Springs.

Talbott’s PAC has only one donor, a political action committee connected to the Missouri National Education Association. A PAC opposing Talbott’s proposed initiative petition and intervening in the lawsuit, called Keep the Promise Missouri, is funded by school choice advocates like Missouri billionaire Rex Sinquefield.

The lawsuit argues that Ashcroft’s summary would unduly influence voters and doom the chances of an initiative petition Talbott filed that , if approved by voters, would prohibit the state from authorizing vouchers or tax credits to pay for tuition or other costs of attending private schools.

Last year, lawmakers created a limited tax credit program that would cover the cost of things like private school tuition. Loretta Haggard, an attorney representing Talbott, said in court Thursday that the initiative petition aims to effectively repeal that law.

In addition to undoing the current tax credit program, Haggard said Thursday that the initiative petition “would also prohibit any tax credit or voucher programs with broader eligibility standards that could be adopted in the future.”

Beyond the issue of public funds for private schools, the initiative petition would direct the state board of education to accredit charter schools in the same manner as other public schools.

The summary Ashcroft crafted for the petition asks voters if they want to “remove opportunities for disabled, special needs and those students who are economically disadvantaged by eliminating” public funding, like tax credits, from going toward non-public schools.

It also asks whether voters would like to “limit the influence, power and authority of parents, community members and local school boards” by implementing the uniform evaluation method of the state board.

Jason Lewis with the Attorney General’s office, who was arguing on behalf of Ashcroft, defended the language, stressing that it’s a secretary of state’s job to accurately describe to voters what effects a petition may have.

“The secretary did exactly what he has to do,” Lewis said. “The mandate is to explain to voters what the probable effects and consequences are.”

But Haggard argued Ashcroft’s description is “insufficient and unfair” and fails to make clear that the petition aims to preserve public funding. Haggard urged Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem to strike Ashcroft’s summary and instead replace it with language she proposed that she argues more accurately conveys the initiative’s purpose.

By highlighting students who are disabled, special needs and economically disadvantaged, Ashcroft’s summary language could be interpreted to mean those students have no opportunities to receive public funds to attend private schools, Haggard said.

The singling out of those students was “plainly calculated to prejudice voters against the measure,” she said, and could make voters think the initiative is singling out vulnerable students for adverse treatment.

The current tax credit program lawmakers passed prioritizes special needs students who have an individualized education plan, as well as students whose families’ incomes don’t exceed two times the standard to qualify for free or reduced price lunch — a little over $98,000 a year for a family of four.

Haggard argued that “most would not consider that to be economically disadvantaged,” and said that the initiative petition also aims to prohibit any broader tax credit or voucher programs in the future, “that would be available to non-disabled, wealthy families in Chesterfield or Clayton,” for example.

Bills have already been filed that aim to expand the tax credit program’s reach before it’s gotten off the ground, including allowing students in counties with at least 100,000 residents to be eligible to participate. Another proposal would entirely strike the geographic boundaries that kept the program out of rural areas.

Chuck Hatfield, an attorney representing Keep the Promise Missouri, made minor suggestions to tweak Ashcroft’s summary and argued Thursday that overall the summary is “fair and sufficient.” Keep the Promise Missouri lists Becki Uccello as its treasurer. Uccello has a daughter who was born with spina bifida and would qualify for the ESA program lawmakers passed.

Hatfield argued the “dramatic change” Talbott’s initiative petition would enact isn’t “preserving public education funding” but rather to eliminate the new tax credit program lawmakers passed and expand the Missouri State Board of Education’s authority over charter schools.

“That’s what the secretary has put them on notice about,” Hatfield said of voters, “and that’s what they’re supposed to do.”

Beetem questioned what discretion parents and school boards would lose over evaluation and accreditation if the language directing the State Board of Education to implement a uniform method is codified in the Missouri Constitution.

Lewis argued that ultimately parents and community members would have less influence over the decisions of their schools, and that school boards would have less authority if the state board’s oversight is expanded.

Haggard said that a system for evaluating public schools is already in place under state statute and regulations, and involves “heavy” state board supervision. The petition would simply move that to the Constitution and ensure a uniform method is used that would also apply to charter schools, she argued.

“Why would parents at charter schools not want to know whether their school is accredited or not?” Haggard said.

Beetem took no action during Thursday’s hearing.

Financial backing

The initiative petition faces an impending deadline. In order to appear before voters, it would need to gather at least 171,592 signatures by early May, according to the Secretary of State’s Office . Tens of thousands of dollars already donated to entities both in opposition and support of the petition suggest it will be a hotly contested proposal.

Taxpayers for Accountability, a political action committee formed in August, received $9,000 in total from the political action committee Unite, Inspire, Lead, according to the committee’s January quarterly report filed with the Missouri Ethics Commission .

Unite, Inspire, Lead is listed at the same address of the Missouri National Education Association’s Jefferson City office and lists the organization’s executive director, DeeAnn Aull, as its treasurer. The committee’s name is also the slogan listed on the Missouri National Education Association website. After donating to Taxpayers for Accountability, the Unite, Inspire, Lead PAC had a little over $205,000 on hand, according to its January quarterly report .

Talbott’s attorneys from the St. Louis firm Schuchat, Cook & Werner, specialize in representing labor unions and employees and have also previously represented the Missouri National Education Association in lawsuits, according to Missouri court records.

Meanwhile, Keep The Promise Missouri was formed in November and received a $15,000 donation from the Washington D.C.-based school choice advocacy group American Federation for Children, Inc..

It also received a $25,000 donation from Missouri billionaire Rex Sinquefield, a prolific political donor and education reform advocate who has previously promoted measures like vouchers, charter schools and eliminating teacher tenure .

The post Missouri judge asked to toss Ashcroft summary of education funding initiative petition appeared first on Missouri Independent .

Missouri Independent

Gov. Mike Parson touts Missouri’s COVID-19 response in annual State of State address

Gov. Mike Parson praised his administration’s handling of the still unfolding COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday, telling a joint session of the Missouri General Assembly that the state has emerged ready to make long term investments in its future.  “The bottom line is Missouri’s economy is strong,” Parson said in his annual State of the State address. […] The post Gov. Mike Parson touts Missouri’s COVID-19 response in annual State of State address appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Crush of COVID cases force Missouri hospitals to scramble for staffing

University of Missouri Health Care will require nurses who don’t usually care directly for patients to take four 12-hour hospital shifts during the next two weeks as it struggles under a record COVID-19 caseload. Notice went out Jan. 14 for “licensed nurses and other licensed health care professionals at the School of Medicine currently working […] The post Crush of COVID cases force Missouri hospitals to scramble for staffing appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri attorney general renews threat to sue schools over mask, quarantine rules

Missouri is continuing to see record daily coronavirus infections, near-peak COVID-19 caseloads in hospitals and threats from Attorney General Eric Schmitt that he will sue school districts that require masks or send students home when they are infected or exposed to the virus. In a statement issued Tuesday morning, Schmitt said school mask rules and […] The post Missouri attorney general renews threat to sue schools over mask, quarantine rules appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri House votes down 7-1 congressional map during redistricting debate

The Missouri House overwhelmingly rejected efforts Tuesday to draw a Congressional map that would have reconfigured a Democratic seat in Kansas City in the GOP’s favor, and instead gave initial approval to a map that maintains the current party divisions. By a vote of 84 to 60, House members gave initial approval to a map […] The post Missouri House votes down 7-1 congressional map during redistricting debate appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri House sends Congressional map to Senate without an emergency clause

A redrawn Congressional map cleared the Missouri House on Wednesday, but without an emergency clause needed for it to go into effect before the Aug. 2 primary. Now, the map heads to the state Senate, where members of the chamber’s conservative caucus are already denouncing it for not doing away with a safe Democratic seat […] The post Missouri House sends Congressional map to Senate without an emergency clause appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of senators is exploring legislation to overhaul how Congress counts Electoral College votes, but backers of stalled voting rights legislation are lukewarm on the effort as a substitute. The Electoral Count Act is an obscure law that has come under recent scrutiny, a year after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol […] The post With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act appeared first on Missouri Independent.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Missouri Independent

Bipartisan group of Missouri lawmakers hope to close domestic violence gun loophole

Marsha Keene-Frye grew up around guns, going hunting with her family from a young age near her home in Mississippi County. To this day, she still regularly carries a firearm and considers herself a supporter of the Second Amendment, just like most of her neighbors in southeastern Missouri. But for 27 years, Keene-Frye has worked […] The post Bipartisan group of Missouri lawmakers hope to close domestic violence gun loophole appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

‘Roe’ never guaranteed abortion access. It’s time to build something better | Opinion

Many of us heard of the passing of Sarah Weddington, the fearless attorney who represented Jane Roe in the landmark Roe v. Wade Supreme Court case 49  years ago this month. As I reflect on her accomplishment, I’m met with deep frustration, fear, and hope for what this day represents. Frustration that nearly five decades […] The post ‘Roe’ never guaranteed abortion access. It’s time to build something better | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Marijuana, utility contracts: Records shows continued FBI interest in Independence deals

Federal law enforcement was still seeking information as recently as last summer about medical marijuana licensing in Missouri and utility contracts in Independence that have attracted FBI scrutiny for years.  That’s according to sworn deposition testimony from a Kansas City-area businessman that surfaced publicly last week. The deposition of Joseph Campbell, owner of the real […] The post Marijuana, utility contracts: Records shows continued FBI interest in Independence deals appeared first on Missouri Independent.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
Missouri Independent

Bill would block Missouri cities, counties from enacting EV charging station mandate

A Republican lawmaker is seeking to undercut efforts by officials in the St. Louis area to build more electric vehicle charging infrastructure in preparation for the move away from gasoline-burning cars.  Both St. Louis and St. Louis County passed ordinances last year requiring businesses to prepare for electric vehicle charging. The city’s ordinance also has […] The post Bill would block Missouri cities, counties from enacting EV charging station mandate appeared first on Missouri Independent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Missouri Independent

Missouri judge hears arguments over whether legislative rule violates open records law

A government transparency advocate argued Friday that the Missouri House of Representatives is defying the will of the voters by withholding information from the public when responding to open records requests. Whether the Missouri House has the authority to withhold information, including the addresses and phone numbers of constituents, was at the heart of a […] The post Missouri judge hears arguments over whether legislative rule violates open records law appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Lawmakers renew debate on illegal gaming, sports wagering in Missouri

The annual battle over what is and what is not an illegal gambling machine began Thursday with a Senate committee hearing on a bill to ban “pre-reveal” games that have proliferated throughout the state. While several prosecutions are pending and at least two have been resolved with guilty verdicts, many prosecutors are reluctant to file […] The post Lawmakers renew debate on illegal gaming, sports wagering in Missouri appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

University of Missouri President Choi won’t ask curators to reconsider vote against mask rule

The University of Missouri’s Columbia campus will begin the spring semester as planned Tuesday with no option for online classes, masking or vaccination requirements, UM System President and campus Chancellor Mun Choi wrote to faculty leaders Friday. Choi’s response to concerns raised in a letter from the Executive Committee of the campus Faculty Council was […] The post University of Missouri President Choi won’t ask curators to reconsider vote against mask rule appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

The U.S. Senate is broken. Missouri’s talking filibuster could fix it | Opinion

U.S. Rep. Willard Duncan Vandiver coined Missouri’s  motto during an 1899 Philadelphia speech. “I come from a state that raises corn and cotton and cockleburs and Democrats,” he said, “and frothy eloquence neither convinces nor satisfies me. I am from Missouri. You have got to show me.” As a former state senator who still haunts […] The post The U.S. Senate is broken. Missouri’s talking filibuster could fix it | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Republicans renew push to make it harder for voters to amend Missouri constitution

After years of watching Missouri voters amend the state constitution to raise the minimum wage or legalize medical marijuana, Republican lawmakers are once again pushing to make the initiative petition process harder.  A measure sponsored by Rep. Mike Henderson, R-Bonne Terre, would ask voters to increase the number of signatures needed for initiative petitions to […] The post Republicans renew push to make it harder for voters to amend Missouri constitution appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Supreme Court blocks Biden workplace vaccine rule, allows health care workers mandate

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday dealt a blow to the Biden administration’s fight against the pandemic, blocking a federal mandate that workers be vaccinated or regularly tested for COVID-19 — though the court allowed a separate rule requiring vaccinations for some health care workers. The two rulings represented a split victory for Republican attorneys general from Ohio, Missouri, […] The post Supreme Court blocks Biden workplace vaccine rule, allows health care workers mandate appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
