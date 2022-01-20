ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

No ‘minor’ blowback to Biden’s Ukraine gaffe

By ALEXANDER WARD, QUINT FORGEY
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSend tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. It’s been 24 hours since President JOE BIDEN seemed to say America and its allies would respond reciprocally to a “minor incursion” and maximally to a full-blown Russian invasion of Ukraine. Even though news cycles move quickly these days, this...

Gary Munson
1d ago

All of these years and blundering Biden still hasn’t learned a thing about being careful what he says and does…. That’s what makes him dangerous… more dangerous than Trump could ever be..

BF Potato
12h ago

"If you're paddling upstream in a canoe and a wheel falls off, how many pancakes fit in a doghouse? None! Cause Ice cream doesn't have bones!" JOE BIDEN

ethical journalism
2d ago

Biden is a national embarrassment. Watching him stumble through press conference was painful at times.

POLITICS
