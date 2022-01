Season 19 episode 11 is going to be on CBS tomorrow night; are you ready for what looks to be an action-packed episode?. From everything that we’ve seen so far about “All Hands,” it does feel as though a lot of these characters are going to be pushing the pedal to the metal — not that this should surprise anyone given the premise. NCIS is going to head out to a vessel in this episode, thinking that they are in need of some help. However, what they are going to learn along the way is that this said vessel is actually a front for something else. The agents are going to find themselves attacked and as a result of that, they’re going to have to scramble to ensure their survival and that nothing stands in their way moving forward.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO