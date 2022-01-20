ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Economy to lose USD 12.5tn in output by 2024 because of COVID-19: IMF Chief

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], January 21 (ANI/Sputnik): The world economy will lose USD 12.5 trillion in output by 2024 due to the pandemic, the International Monetary Fund managing director said on Thursday. "The world...

