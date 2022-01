What do Audrey Hepburn, Elizabeth Taylor, Sophia Loren, and Tanya McQuoid, the fictional character from HBO's The White Lotus, have in common? The short answer is: the Four Seasons San Domenico Palace. The Sicilian property, which has hosted a number of A-listers and dignitaries through the years, was just revealed as the filming location of the second season of HBO's dark comedy The White Lotus, according to Variety. And one thing is sure — the hilarious Jennifer Coolidge, who will return as McQuoid in the upcoming season, certainly has a lot to look forward to — as do all visitors of San Domenico Palace, which opened its doors as a Four Seasons property in July 2021.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO