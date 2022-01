Mock draft season is here! This mock is based on what I would do for every pick in the first round. I considered the current roster build, who each team will lose in free agency, how much cap space each team has, how many picks each team currently has, and of course, the team’s weaknesses from the 2021 season. We only know the current draft order up to 24 as eight teams are still alive in the playoffs, so the last eight picks were done by record.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO