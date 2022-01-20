ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I'm a Florida Girl Living in NYC—I Bought These 28 Items for My First Winter

By Aniyah Morinia
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If moving to NYC has taught me anything, it's how unpredictable this city can be. You truly never know who you'll meet, what wild things you'll see, or how a night will end. But one thing has remained...

whowhatwear

Ride-or-Dies: 10 Fashion Editors Share Their Essential Winter Items

As editors, we test out a lot of things, from dozens of seemingly identical white T-shirts to every last denim wash, rise, and silhouette. And with all that trial and error comes a level of know-how that's extremely hard to beat. So when an editor has a fashion item (or three) that they really, truly couldn't live without—we're talking ride-or-die pieces—it's usually a good idea to trust them and subsequently follow their lead.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

We Bought These 18 Beauty Products Solely Due to Glowing, Word-of-Mouth Reviews

A couple of weeks ago I was talking about beauty (what else) with my lovely co-worker Schuyler Youngstrom, Who What Wear’s Sr. Manager of Email, SMS & Partnerships. At the time, she was wrapping up an “I Tried It” story where she used the buzzy sculpting tool Hailey Bieber swears by, for a month straight, to see if the hype and results were as incredible as Bieber (and countless other celebs) have touted them to be.
SKIN CARE
whowhatwear

These 5 Trending It Shoes Are the Opposite of Casual

Much like with handbags, identifying It shoes is something I take very seriously. Unlike with handbags, however, today's findings required no actual finding at all. No, seriously. Before deciding to write this story, I had this short list of shoes in my mind for weeks, both because I was in the market for a new pair of fun heels for myself and because I couldn't help but see them literally everywhere I turned.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

These 20 Workout Sets Are Motivating Me to Stick to My 2022 Fitness Resolutions

I'll admit it—I'm not the person who sticks to a strict workout regimen. I bounce back and forth between fitness apps and whatever my Peloton decides to put on my screen that day. This probably won't be the year I'm going to become a gym junkie, but it is my goal to commit to a consistent routine. As I am a style person, there's nothing that motivates me more than having a cute ensemble picked out for that occasion. It's particularly true when hitting the gym because there's something that excites me about a fresh pair of leggings and a sports bra.
Lifestyle
whowhatwear

6 Practical Winter Trends Fashion People Are Actually Wearing Right Now

As an L.A. girl who moved to NYC about six years ago, I quickly realized that when it comes to winter fashion, there's no way to get around dressing practically for the cold. You can think you look cute and don't care about the elements until you step out of your apartment in February and one gust of wind has you running back home to fix whatever faux pas you thought you'd get away with. Trust me—I've learned my lesson the hard way more times than I'd like to admit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whowhatwear

I'm a Shopping Pro, and I'm Telling Everyone to Look at These Staples Right Now

Given my role as a fashion editor, I consider myself sort of like a shopping pro, if you will. After all, I spend a heft chunky of my day scrolling through various e-commerce sites to bring you, dear readers, an edit of top-notch products I think you'll love. On that note, I thought I'd highlight some of the stylish items I'm particularly obsessing over right now. And not to be biased, but the latest drop from Who What Wear Collection is really getting me going.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

I'm Refreshing My Closet—These 5 Items Are on the Chopping Block

Only weeks into January, I'm already pounding spirulina, eating more vegetables, cooking more at home, and reorganizing my apartment. The only thing left to tackle: my hectic closet. Since moving to L.A. from Brooklyn, I've been blessed with a walk-in closet, but the influx of room has ushered in a new problem of having way too many clothes. I've procrastinated a closet clean-out for months, but the zest of January has me on a tidying high.
IN THIS ARTICLE
whowhatwear

I Can't Stop Telling People About This Inexpensive Designer-Quality Sweater

It's the time of year when wearing sweaters on a daily basis is the norm (even in sunny L.A.), and it's also the time of year in which I have already worn all of my sweaters multiple times and I'm ready for something new. In case you're feeling the same way, I'm here to tell you all about a new one that I've been wearing, because it's perfect.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

Pack Your Bags—I've Already Planned Your 2022 Vacations

Mark my words: 2022 is the year where we are all going to start living again. The past few years have made getting together with loved ones and exploring new places not so easy, but it's time for that all to change. While we're playing it safe this winter, I am manifesting that from spring to fall, we will be launching a thousand little ships out to beautiful and serene destinations that we've been dying to visit. January is the month when I begin to plan my trips for the year, and I have too many good ones to keep to myself.
LOS ANGELES, CA
whowhatwear

I Only Buy Basics on Sale—These Are the Best Options Out There Right Now

I never buy anything full-price. Okay, maybe not never, but it’s definitely a rarity since every time I do buy something full-price, it goes on sale. I bought a white cinched-waist dress a few months ago—now it’s 40% off. Cropped Re/Done T-shirt—now 60% off. Frayed jeans—now 15% off. And thus I have sworn to myself that from now on, I only buy on sale.
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

Nordstrom Is Having a Sneaky Sale, and I'm Freaking Out About How Good It Is

Some sales have big blowout moments, like Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale or Amazon’s Prime Day. There’s a ton of build up and PR, and to be honest, sometimes it can consequently feel overwhelming and or quickly picked over. That’s why I’m a big fan of the sly little side sale (don't forget to bookmark the page with all of our sale coverage). Usually they're not hyped up a ton, and accordingly actually has a ton of hidden gems. Nordstrom’s River Island sale falls in that category—25% off now through February 2nd—so I had to take a peek, and was actually surprised at how many great items I found. I scrolled through all fourteen pages of products and culled the best here, all while taking mental notes about which products I’m going to text to my friends. The sale just got started, so start scrolling while the getting is good, and before my friends get there!
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

35 Bang-for-Your-Buck Beauty Items to Try in 2022, According to Editors

I’m a firm believer that more is not more when it comes to beauty and cultivating a solid regimen. A bigger price tag doesn’t necessarily connotate better results, nor does a bigger product array. (Take it from someone whose skin did a complete 180—in a much healthier direction—the second I slashed my a.m. and p.m. routines in half.)
SKIN CARE
whowhatwear

7 Black Entrepreneurs Who Created Skincare Brands for Their Own Needs

Although the beauty industry has made tremendous strides in areas like sustainability and inclusion, I'm beginning to realize that it still has a long way to go. Since I've had the pleasure of speaking with various Black entrepreneurs within the beauty space, my eyes have been opened to the immense challenges those with melanin-rich skin face that I, myself wasn't even thinking about when selecting my own product lineup. The needs of people of color are still not being met in a lot of ways and consumers are starting to take notice. For example, check your ingredient list. If you have Black or Brown skin and are using a brightening product marketed toward POC, you might want to check and make sure the ingredients used won't overly (and permanently) lighten your rich skin tone.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whowhatwear

2022's Version of Claw Clips Makes Hair Look Longer and Fuller—No Effort Needed

There’s no doubt about it: 2021 was the year of the claw clip. I feel like everywhere I went, regardless of the circumstances, I saw someone wearing a claw clip, whether it was a casual beach day or a nice dinner out. That’s the great thing about claw clips—these pretty hair accessories can be dressed up or down, and instantly add extra sophistication to any look, and they can often handle more hair than a traditional hair tie.
whowhatwear

I Scoured All 99 Pages of Nordstrom's Plus-Size Section—55 Finds That Stood Out

A typical day in my life as a fashion editor looks something like this: Wake up at 6 a.m., work out at 7 a.m., eat breakfast at 8 a.m., and then from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. scour Nordstrom from top to bottom looking for standout fashion items that I can then share with all of you. Okay, fine, so I do more than just look through Nordstrom.com, but I'm not lying when I say that a significant part of my job consists of dissecting the store's downright massive offering. My best finds for this week, you ask? 55 seriously impressive items from the plus-size section.
whowhatwear

The Popcorn Color Trend Is the New Stick of Butter (IYKYK)

Color trends are my favorite trends to adopt early for a number of reasons, one being that it doesn't matter what the thermostat outside says. I'm all for starting to wear spring colors when the New Year starts. Also, color trends are some of the most accessible and longest-lasting trends. By that, I mean that you can usually find trendy colors at a variety of price points, and they're probably going to stay in style for longer than some other types of trends.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

I've Worked at Nordstrom for 14 Years—These Staples Will Be Popular in 2022

We covered the "Nordstrom6" last year, the group of stylists who post about trends, fashion, and Nordstrom shopping with the hashtag #Nordstrom6. Well, Rose Hayes is one of the VIP Nordstrom stylists that's included in the group. And given that she's a breadth of sartorial knowledge with her 14-year career at one of the biggest retailers out there, we thought we'd tap her to uncover some of the items she's loving and recommending to her clients right now. Oh, and don't forget to check out her site here.
BEAUTY & FASHION
