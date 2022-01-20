SomeraRoad marketing Cheesecake Factory property, Rite-Aid store still to come at SouthSide Works for sale

More than 150 area companies applied to participate in an online survey of employee engagement administered by Omaha, Nebraska-based Quantum Market Research. Online employee satisfaction surveys formed the basis of the final ranking scores used in this program. The number of surveys required from each company was based on a sliding scale applied to the total number of employees the company has in the region — the higher the number of employees, the lower the percentage of employee surveys required to qualify. Category breakdown: Small: 10-24; medium: 25-49; large: 50-149; extra-large: 150 and above.

OMAHA, NE ・ 4 DAYS AGO