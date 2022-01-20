Man Charged with Arson for 1 of 2 Palmyra House Fires

Bucksport Police have released more details about a fatal accident in Bucksport, that claimed the life of an Orland man. Public Safety Director Sean Geagan says the deceased has been identified as 73-year-old James Yates, who was heading south at the time of the crash. Just after 3:30 Tuesday afternoon, a Dead River fuel truck driven by 57-year-old Christopher Cassum of Clifton was stopped at the railroad tracks, near the intersection of Route 15 and Kinney Drive. Yates was traveling behind the truck and failed to stop, striking the back of the larger vehicle. The impact caused Yates' vehicle to spin into oncoming traffic and hit another car, driven by 30-year-old Kelly Proulx of Bucksport.

BUCKSPORT, ME ・ 4 DAYS AGO