Titans WR A.J. Brown: Return of Derrick Henry 'definitely gives us some confidence'

By Zac Wassink
 2 days ago
Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

One of the biggest stories of the week heading into the second weekend of the NFL postseason has been the status of Tennessee Titans superstar running back Derrick Henry. Henry has been out of the lineup since he suffered a foot injury on Halloween but made an anticipated return to contact practices earlier this week ahead of Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Henry hasn't yet been cleared for that must-win contest, but wide receiver A.J. Brown couldn't hide his excitement when speaking about the two-time rushing champion potentially playing with a spot in the AFC Championship Game on the line.

"It definitely gives us some confidence," Brown said of Henry's expected return, per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. "He’s a tremendous player. In my opinion, I think he’s the best running back in the game. So just having him back and just having that confidence of him around that at any moment, he can go for 70 [yards]. So that gives us confidence. So, we’re excited. "

Brown may have jumped the gun, though. Head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters a final decision on King Henry's availability won't be made until Friday. The bruising 28-year-old ball-carrier was leading the NFL with 937 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground when he went down on the last day of October, and it's widely believed he'll be on the field Saturday unless he experiences a setback over the next 48 hours or so.

