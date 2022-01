BUFORD — Sugar Hill Christian locked up the GCAA Region 2 championship Thursday night with a 46-36 victory over Old Suwanee Christian. The Stallions (16-4) trailed 13-8 after the first quarter and 22-21 at halftime, but back-to-back 3-pointers by Faith Wasden to open the second half gave them the lead for good. They led by only a point after three quarters, but outscored Old Suwanee 12-3 in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

SUGAR HILL, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO