Eatonville, FL

Reimagining comic book superheroes through an Afrofuturist lens

By Matthew Peddie
wmfe.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat if instead of the Silver Surfer, there was a comic book character named the Electric Slider? He’s one of a cast of characters created by the art collaborative Black Kirby which reimagines comic book superheroes through the lenses of Afrofuturism, social justice and hip-hop. ‘Afrofuturism in the...

www.wmfe.org

#Black People#Lenses#Comic Books#Black Arts Movement#Superheroes#The Electric Slider#Michigan State University#Msu#Seminole State University#American
