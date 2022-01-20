Reimagining comic book superheroes through an Afrofuturist lens

Young adult graphic novels, memoirs, and comics have exploded in recent years, with more and more original content published by Big Five publishers. This is exciting on multiple levels — new content is always welcome, new talent is being showcased, and stories that might not have otherwise had a wide platform are now sought after. One thing that doesn’t appear to be going away anytime soon is the adaptation of existing YA books. This is something that’s happened for a while, mainly with YA audience with huge built-in audiences (think Twilight, which was adapted into a manga, and The Mortal Instruments, which was adapted in a “graphic novel” series but the art is very reminiscent of manga), and it’s continued into recent years, even though there’s plenty of original graphic novels breaking into the market.

