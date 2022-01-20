Wine Enthusiast ‘Tastemaker’ Opens Newest Beacon Bar
By Boris
The brains behind a new Hudson Valley wine, beer and cider tasting room is a former wine ambassador and Wine Enthusiast award winner. Paul Brady knows more than a little bit about wine. The sommelier boasts an impressive resume that includes his role as a New York Wines Ambassador and being...
What could be better than knowing one of the most fun and unique food festivals is going to return post-pandemic? Which food festival have you missed the most? Greek Fest? Pickle Fest? Oktoberfest?. Never fear we've got the info for you on how to Lox it Down. Just note, the...
The Hudson Valley is rich in art and artists. Hopefully, you have had time to take in a gallery or two. The Hudson Valley is known to have so many up-and-coming artists that's why it is so fun to see them before they break out. Places like the Cornell Creative...
Live music can be a hard thing to come by these days. Many big-time tours have been cancelled or postponed. Even smaller, regional acts have a hard time booking shows with various restrictions. One place; however, is managing to bring quality entertainment to the Hudson Valley. The Cove Castle in Greenwood Lake continues to offer dining, drinks, live entertainment and more!The Orange County destination this month alone is offering a great array of musicians and comedy. This weekend, they are offering a jam-packed weekend of jazz, co-hosted by the Hudson Valley Jazz Festival.
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas all over again in the Hudson Valley. A Hallmark Christmas movie will be taking over the streets of Dutchess County in the next few weeks. The Hudson Valley is no stranger to movies and television shows filming in the area. In 2021...
When money is no object, the sky is the limit, and it looks like the builders behind this $12 million, 5,000 square-foot listing in Kingston, New York took that quite literally. Speaking of literally, while this house has its address in Kingston, which I always picture as a city location,...
After many years of fighting and trying, it has finally happened. The New York State Liquor Authority announced Thursday that beer, cider, and wine can now be served in movie theaters across the state. Some lawmakers have long felt the sale of booze could help boost business and attendance at theaters. With COVID-19 continuing to put a huge cramp on the industry, leading many to stream new releases that are simultaneously made available at home, this could save a lot of theaters.
We love our beer. It's been a long journey for the three owners of a new Hudson Valley brewery. Location, finances, and even a pandemic have been factors that they've had to face along the way. However, their path now takes them to Orange County where a new taproom has opened its doors to the public. But with so many craft beer breweries popping up everywhere, you need a good name that's going to stand out and grab attention. This should do the trick.
The snow from over this weekend got me feeling like a kid again. While I was shoveling my driveway on Monday, I thought of how perfect the snow was for packing. I reminisced on the days when my friends from the neighborhood and I would get together and make snow forts and have snowball fights. One year, when the snow was so high, we managed to make a tunnel system in my yard! All of a sudden, when the shoveling was over, I had the sudden urge to go sledding. I may be in my mid-twenties, but that doesn't mean I can't partake in some wintery fun! By this time, it was about 3 pm, so I didn't have too much daylight left to work with. I hurried into my garage looking for my old Snow Boogie, but unfortunately, I couldn't find it. No sledding for me on Monday. Needless to say, I have ordered a new one!
Okay, so maybe we won't bring that back in COVID times. But for the love of everything that is holy...can we bring Bugaboo Creek Steak House to the Hudson Valley?. Bring Back Those Bugaboo Hudson Valley Childhood Memories. Bugaboo played an essential role in my childhood. It was the spot...
I'm sure several of you have seen the meme that reads, "Being an adult means no one asks about your favorite dinosaur anymore," and how true is that. Adulting sucks most of the time, mostly because it limits our creative and imaginative outlets. Growing up in a post Land Before Time and Jurassic Park world, dinosaurs were all the rage. I remember going to Disney World when I was in first grade, and riding the Jurassic Park ride. My folks still have the picture from the ride where my mom is having the time of her life while it looks like my dad and I are about to crap ourselves! The Hudson Valley was about to have a taste of the prehistoric itself. Again, I say "was."
A new beer mecca is being launched by the folks behind the insanely popular Dutchess Bier Cafe. Visiting the Dutchess Bier Cafe is the next best thing to taking a plane to Belgium. As someone who's been lucky enough to explore the small beer cafes in Brugge, Brussels and the surrounding countryside, the restaurant and bar on Main Street in Fishkill does everything right.
Looking for the best place to go sledding after a nice snowstorm in the Hudson Valley?. Winters in the Hudson Valley are one of the things that some people complain about more than anything else. Yes sometimes winter can get crazy but at the end of the day when fresh snow lands in the Hudson Valley, there is nothing that compares to the thrill of hitting the snow on a sled or a tube.
We've been patiently waiting and the time has finally arrived. Lake George Ice Castles has announced its opening date. For weeks, Hudson Valley residents have been waiting on the Ice Castles to be cold enough to visit in Lake George. Last week, the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce announced that the castles were almost ready.
I think that most of us try to be charitable where and when we can. Whether we’re donating our money or our time, we want to know that the charities we support are reputable and that the donations are going to the right people, not some millionaire CEO. There are a few Hudson Valley based charitable organizations that you can feel really good about giving your money or your time to. Organizations that really care about people or pets or whatever their cause may be. And the donations stay right here in the Hudson Valley. Here’s a list of my favorites.
The Hudson Valley is one of the best places anywhere in the world for so many things but when it comes to town names we do have some ugly ones. After stumbling across a random post on social media that was talking about how some areas in the great state of New York have been blessed with some of the worst names anywhere in the world (Throggs Neck anyone...LOL) we thought why not try it out here in the Hudson Valley.
The Hudson Valley is a destination for so many people. We have something for just about everyone. Making plans with friends and even family is easy year-round in our neck of the woods. The Catskills for instance has been a destination for decades. In decades past it was the grand...
Have you ever thought about buying a piece of property from a tax foreclosure sale (auction) or maybe directly from a city? If you are thinking about it. The City of Poughkeepsie currently has 4 properties listed on their website as "City-Owned Lots For Sale." What should you do before...
Over the last few decades, I've learned a lot of life skills: "righty tighty lefty loosey", how to change a tire, the fact that no one actually cares whether a tomato is a fruit or a vegetable... but the one thing I've never been sure of is how I'm supposed to dispose of used batteries.
I have never actually owned a pick-up truck. I have always wanted one. At one point in my life, I shared one with the guy I call husband number 2. We actually bought it with the money I got from selling my wedding ring from husband number 1. I think there is a country song in there somewhere. Anyway, when we broke up, he got the truck.
The creepy new Netflix series that was produced by James Wan is supposed to take place in the Hudson Valley. Where was it filmed?. If you're like me you can't get enough of the horror movie genre. Good scary movies are hard to in these days. James Wan is known for making terrifying and unique horror movies. James Wan is a director and a producer who has films like Saw, Insidious, The Conjuring and The Nun to his credit. I was excited to see he had a large role in one of Netflix's newest shows, Archive 81.
