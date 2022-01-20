ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wine Enthusiast ‘Tastemaker’ Opens Newest Beacon Bar

By Boris
Hudson Valley Post
Hudson Valley Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The brains behind a new Hudson Valley wine, beer and cider tasting room is a former wine ambassador and Wine Enthusiast award winner. Paul Brady knows more than a little bit about wine. The sommelier boasts an impressive resume that includes his role as a New York Wines Ambassador and being...

hudsonvalleypost.com

