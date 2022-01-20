ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Netflix misses subscriber addition estimates; shares tumble 10%

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Netflix Inc on Thursday reported fewer-than-expected subscriber additions for the fourth quarter, highlighting the video-streaming pioneer’s struggles to attract users as pandemic restrictions ease and competition amps up. Shares of the...

wtvbam.com

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

Netflix (NFLX) Q4 Earnings Beat, User Growth Misses Estimates

NFLX - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.33 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 62.2% and the company’s guidance of 80 cents. The figure increased 11.8% year over year. Revenues of $7.71 billion increased 16% year over year and beat the consensus mark by 0.09%....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters#Ibes#Refinitiv
AFP

Netflix stung by slowing subscriber growth

Netflix on Thursday reported cooling subscriber growth as fierce competition and the pandemic weigh heavy despite hits like "Squid Game" and "Money Heist." The streaming service ended the year with 221.8 million subscribers, just below target, after booming during coronavirus lockdowns that kept people at home and on the platform. Things are not looking better for the first quarter of 2022, with the Netflix earnings report saying the firm expected to only add some 2.5 million subscribers. The market punishment was immediate, with shares of the California streaming giant losing some 20 percent in after-hours trading.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) shed 1.48% to $508.25 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.10% to 4,482.73 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 34,715.39. Netflix Inc. closed $192.74 short of its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company achieved on November 17th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Netflix
Times-Republican

Netflix stock plunges as subscriber worries deepen

SAN RAMON, Calif. — Netflix delivered its latest quarter of disappointing subscriber growth during the final three months of last year, a trend that management foresees continuing into the new year as tougher competition is undercutting the video streaming leader. The Los Gatos, California, company added 8.3 million worldwide...
LOS GATOS, CA
MarketWatch

Netflix gets an upgrade from a long-time bear, who said the stock's selloff is 'overcooked'

Shares of Netflix Inc. plummeted 19.6% in premarket trading Friday, as the streaming-video service's disappointing outlook overnight prompted a number of Wall Street analysts to cut their ratings, but at least one analyst said the selloff appears "overcooked." Benchmark's Matthew Harrigan, who's been bearish on Netflix for at least the past two years, isn't turning bullish, but he did raise his rating to hold from sell. "Netflix stock should find a floor as the $405 after market price discounts both member growth deceleration and margin underachievement," Harrigan wrote in a note to clients. He "vacated" his previous $470 stock price target, but now sees fair value for the stock at $450. Harrigan said he's still bullish on the direct-to-consumer streaming migration, but he views Netflix as "first among equals" rather than a dominant player commanding overwhelming network effects. The stock, which is on track to open at the lowest price seen during regular-session hours since June 2020, has already slumped 22.2% over the past three months through Thursday, while the S&P 500 has slipped 1.5%.
TV & VIDEOS
Advertising Age

Netflix subscriber forecast falls short of expectations

Netflix Inc. expects to add just 2.5 million subscribers this quarter, falling short of Wall Street’s estimates and suggesting the streaming giant is entering a new phase of slower growth in 2022. The shares fell in extended trading. The streaming giant signed up 8.28 million customers in the fourth...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Netflix Tops 222 Million Subscribers Worldwide, Narrowly Missing Q4 Forecast

After a groundbreaking Q3, Netflix‘s subscriber growth slowed things down in Q4 of 2021. The streaming giant announced their 2021 Q4 numbers today, just missing forecasts for their subscriber growth made by both Wall Street and themselves. In the fourth quarter, Netflix added 8.3 million subscribers, missing the 8.5 million forecast that was projected while still topping 222 million subscribers total.
TV & VIDEOS
Newsbug.info

Netflix's subscriber growth slows as streaming rivals challenge its market share

After experiencing a meteoric spike at the beginning of the pandemic, Netflix's subscriber growth is slowing down. The Los Gatos-based streamer on Thursday reported that it added 8.3 million subscribers in the fourth quarter, falling short of its initial forecast of 8.5 million. Last year, Netflix added 18 million subscribers, compared with 37 million in 2020.
TV & VIDEOS
FXStreet.com

Netflix share price slides on Q1 guidance miss

Netflix share price had already been on the slide even as we were getting ready for the latest Q4 earnings release. As far as its share of the streaming market is concerned it is still the market leader, although its market share has declined as the likes of HBO Max, Apple TV+ and Disney+ have upped their own user base.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy