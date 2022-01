On the latest episode of “Power Book II: Ghost,” Tariq is still scrambling to stay out of prison. So he gets in touch with Tameika hoping she can help him. However, Tameika wants Tariq to take a deal. He will serve 5 years in prison if he will reveal Ramirez’s killer. But this isn’t what Tariq wants to do. If he gives up Cane, it won’t just be his own life in danger. But his loved ones will become targets, too. Meanwhile, Saxe and Maclean learn Lauren is likely to be called to the stand. Interestingly enough, Tariq has moved on to Diana…for now.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO