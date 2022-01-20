ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Superpower’ nano bubbles could treat, prevent current and future strains of SARS-CoV-2

CHICAGO --- Scientists at Northwestern Medicine and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center have identified natural nano-bubbles containing the ACE2 protein (evACE2) in the blood of COVID-19 patients and discovered these nano-sized particles can block infection from broad strains of SARS-CoV-2 virus in preclinical studies. The evACE2...

earth.com

Pigs are highly resistant to SARS-CoV-2 infection

While many animal species, including minks, dogs, cats, hamsters, or lions, can become ill when exposed to SARS-CoV-2, pigs seem to be quasi-immune. Even if they can be infected by the virus when exposed to high doses, the infection is most of the times self-limited and they neither show any clinical symptoms, nor transmit the virus to other animals or to humans. A research team led by Iowa State University set out to find why are pigs so resistant to infection with the new coronavirus.
ANIMALS
Health
wbfo.org

Fact check: The theory that SARS-CoV-2 is becoming milder

There's a growing narrative in the mainstream media, on social media — maybe even at your dinner table. That is: The coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 is weakening and evolving into a less deadly virus. In the future, each new variant that crops up will cause milder illness than the previous variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

The battle of the SARS-CoV-2 variants: A winning approach

In order to fight the pandemic in the long term, it is crucial to understand why one variant prevails over another. An international study conducted by the Institute of Virology and Immunology and the University of Bern, in collaboration with the Friedrich-Loeffler-Institut in Germany, has provided important answers by comparing the spread and transmission of different emerging variants in parallel. This approach is now applicable to the comparison of new variants, such as Delta and Omicron. This unique study has just been published in the scientific journal Nature.
SCIENCE
#Superpower#Bubbles#Preventive Medicine#Northwestern Medicine#Nature Communications#Omicron
healio.com

SARS-CoV-2 infection associated with increased risk for adverse pregnancy outcomes

A recently published study found that SARS-CoV-2 infection during pregnancy is associated with an increased risk for adverse pregnancy outcomes, including induced abortion, cesarean sections, preterm birth and fetal growth restriction. “We know from experiences with previous pandemics that pregnant individuals tend to experience more severe illness from pandemic viruses....
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

How mRNA and DNA vaccines could soon treat cancers, HIV, autoimmune disorders and genetic diseases

The two most successful coronavirus vaccines developed in the U.S. – the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines – are both mRNA vaccines. The idea of using genetic material to produce an immune response has opened up a world of research and potential medical uses far out of reach of traditional vaccines. Deborah Fuller is a microbiologist at the University of Washington who has been studying genetic vaccines for more than 20 years. We spoke to her about the future of mRNA vaccines for The Conversation Weekly podcast. Below are excerpts from that conversation which have been edited for length and clarity....
CANCER
Medagadget.com

Wearable Air Sampler to Assess SARS-CoV-2 Exposure

Researchers at Yale University created a wearable air sampler clip that can be worn on clothing and which can bind aerosols present in the environment. The clip can later be analyzed to determine the level of SARS-CoV-2 exposure while it was worn. The low-cost, battery-free technology could allow people to identify unsafe indoor environments that may require additional safety measures. While the design does not allow for real time viral monitoring, its low cost and ease of use could make it a simple way to improve viral safety in workplaces and healthcare facilities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
megadoctornews.com

Low Risk of Spreading SARS-CoV-2

Newswise — DURHAM, N.C. – Hospital rooms where COVID patients were treated had little to no active virus contaminations on surfaces, according to a study at Duke University Hospital that adds to the body of research on how the pandemic respiratory virus is spread. The finding, published online...
DURHAM, NC
Medscape News

Airborne SARS-CoV-2 'Could Lose 90% of Infectiousness After 20 Minutes'

The capacity of SARS-CoV-2 to infect people from aerosol droplets wanes quickly over time, according to UK researchers. A study, which has yet to be peer-reviewed, found infectivity of the airborne virus fell to around 10%, 20 minutes after being exhaled, with most of the decline taking place in the first 5 minutes.
SCIENCE
Wyoming News

Some Patients With Macular Degeneration Could Stop Monthly Eye Injections

MONDAY, Jan. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Injection medications can save the vision of older people with macular degeneration, but the ongoing regimen is taxing. Now a preliminary study raises the possibility that some patients can safely be "weaned off" the treatment. Researchers found that of just over 100 patients they treated with the eye injections, nearly one-third were able to "pause" the therapy within the first year. And of those followed for at least two years, most did not need to restart. ...
HEALTH
HPCwire

Newcomer Conduit Leverages Frontera to Understand SARS-CoV-2 ‘Budding’

Conduit, created by MIT graduate (and current CEO) Ryan Robinson, was founded in 2017. But it might not have been until a few years later, when the pandemic started, that Conduit may have found its true calling. While Conduit’s commercial division is busy developing a Covid-19 test called nanoSPLASH, its nonprofit arm was granted access to one of the most powerful supercomputers in the world—Frontera, at the Texas Advanced Computing Center (TACC)—to model the “budding” process of SARS-CoV-2.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Increased immune escape of the new SARS-CoV-2 variant of concern Omicron

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. On 24 November, a new detected variant B.1.1.529 of SARS-CoV-2 by South Africa was reported to WHO. After only 2 days, this variant was designated as "variant of concern" (VOC) and named as Omicron. In the past few weeks, Omicron had reported from more than 80 countries. It has been reported as the dominant SARS-CoV-2 in U.S. due to the rapid spread of Omicron. A new wave of infection driven by Omicron is in progress.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Circulating ACE2-expressing extracellular vesicles block broad strains of SARS-CoV-2

The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has caused the pandemic of the coronavirus induced disease 2019 (COVID-19) with evolving variants of concern. It remains urgent to identify novel approaches against broad strains of SARS-CoV-2, which infect host cells via the entry receptor angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2). Herein, we report an increase in circulating extracellular vesicles (EVs) that express ACE2 (evACE2) in plasma of COVID-19 patients, which levels are associated with severe pathogenesis. Importantly, evACE2 isolated from human plasma or cells neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 infection by competing with cellular ACE2. Compared to vesicle-free recombinant human ACE2 (rhACE2), evACE2 shows a 135-fold higher potency in blocking the binding of the viral spike protein RBD, and a 60- to 80-fold higher efficacy in preventing infections by both pseudotyped and authentic SARS-CoV-2. Consistently, evACE2 protects the hACE2 transgenic mice from SARS-CoV-2-induced lung injury and mortality. Furthermore, evACE2 inhibits the infection of SARS-CoV-2 variants (Î±, Î², and Î´) with equal or higher potency than for the wildtype strain, supporting a broad-spectrum antiviral mechanism of evACE2 for therapeutic development to block the infection of existing and future coronaviruses that use the ACE2 receptor.
SCIENCE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Alpha then delta and now omicron – 6 questions answered as COVID-19 cases once again surge across the globe

Editor’s note: The omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, has fueled a rapid surge in cases globally. We asked a team of virologists and immunologists from the University of Colorado Boulder to weigh in on some of the pressing questions that people are asking about the new variant. How is omicron different […] The post Alpha then delta and now omicron – 6 questions answered as COVID-19 cases once again surge across the globe appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
SCIENCE
Virginia Mercury

Alpha then delta and now omicron: six questions answered as COVID-19 cases once again surge

Guest column by Sara Sawyer, University of Colorado Boulder; Arturo Barbachano-Guerrero, University of Colorado Boulder, and Cody Warren, University of Colorado Boulder Editor’s note: The omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, has fueled a rapid surge in cases globally. We asked a team of virologists and immunologists from the University of Colorado […] The post Alpha then delta and now omicron: six questions answered as COVID-19 cases once again surge appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
SCIENCE

