Harwich, MA

New research highlights gender gap within research universities' top ranks

By Hilary Burns
Jacksonville Business Journal
 2 days ago
A report published Thursday by the Eos Foundation, a private...

dailybruin.com

University of California fully recognizes student researchers union

The University of California officially recognized the student researchers union in its entirety in December. Students Researchers United-United Auto Workers, a union that represents more than 17,000 UC student researchers, announced in a press release that the University agreed to recognize a union including student researchers, trainees and fellows Dec. 8. According to the press release, SRU-UAW is the largest unit of student employees in U.S. history and the largest new bargaining unit in 2021.
CALIFORNIA STATE
BYU Newsnet

Research suggests gender-based differences in perceived safety on BYU campus at night

BYU public health professor Robbie Chaney is investigating gender-based differences in perceived safety on BYU campus, specifically safety of commuters at night. The research project, initiated by Chaney about a year and a half ago, intends to understand the gender-based perspectives of commuter safety and results show there may be a contrast.
UTAH STATE
prweek.com

Research reveals ‘stark’ gender gaps in comms as progress ‘slows’

The survey, conducted in partnership with Opinium, found progress toward equality has slowed compared to the 2020 Index, with more people thinking boardrooms are dominated by men, more having taken time off due to stress, and more thinking there is a gender pay gap at senior levels. The questionnaire survey...
ECONOMY
tucson.com

University of Arizona gets $10M for hypersonics research

University of Arizona scientists have won $10 million in combined new federal defense and state funding to upgrade the school’s hypersonic research labs, the UA announced Thursday. Researchers in the UA Department of Aerospace and Mechanical engineering were awarded $6.5 million in federal funding through the Department of Defense’s...
TUCSON, AZ
iheart.com

>>University of Pennsylvania Researchers Develop COVID Chewing Gum

>University of Pennsylvania Researchers Develop COVID Chewing Gum. (Philadelphia) -- University of Pennsylvania researchers have created a chewing gum laced with a plant-grown protein that "traps" and neutralizes the virus that causes COVID. They report the gum can lower viral load in saliva and potentially reduce transmission rates. Study leader Henry Daniell of Penn's School of Dental Medicine says in a news release that the gum offers a way to possibly cut down on one source of how the disease is transmitted. Study authors are already working on gaining approval for a clinical trial.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Essence

Students At An Ivy League Business School Thought $100,000 Was The Average American Salary. The Internet Was Not Having It.

A professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania asked students about the average American income. Their responses sparked a heated discussion about income inequality. The business school at the University of Pennsylvania has become so renowned, the name “Wharton” is now immediately associated with prestige (and why...
COLLEGES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Unusually Popular College Degree in North Dakota

There are over 170 different fields of study tracked by the U.S. Census Bureau in which undergraduate students can earn a degree. Despite the wide range of academic subjects offered at colleges and universities, over half of the 75 million American adults with a bachelor’s degree majored in one of just 15 fields of study. […]
COLLEGES
dominican.edu

Researchers Highlight Urgent Need For New Malaria Treatments

For more than 20 years, Dr. Roland Cooper, professor of biology at Dominican University of California, and his students have investigated the molecular mechanisms of how drugs work against the human malaria parasite, Plasmodium falciparum, both in the laboratory and in Africa. Dr. Cooper came to Dominican in 2011 from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va. Prior to that, he was a post-doctoral fellow at the National Institutes of Health's Laboratory of Parasitic Diseases from 1997-2002.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Unusually Popular College Degree in Vermont

There are over 170 different fields of study tracked by the U.S. Census Bureau in which undergraduate students can earn a degree. Despite the wide range of academic subjects offered at colleges and universities, over half of the 75 million American adults with a bachelor’s degree majored in one of just 15 fields of study. […]
VERMONT STATE
Colleges
Education
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Unusually Popular College Degree in Maryland

There are over 170 different fields of study tracked by the U.S. Census Bureau in which undergraduate students can earn a degree. Despite the wide range of academic subjects offered at colleges and universities, over half of the 75 million American adults with a bachelor’s degree majored in one of just 15 fields of study. […]
MARYLAND STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Unusually Popular College Degree in Hawaii

There are over 170 different fields of study tracked by the U.S. Census Bureau in which undergraduate students can earn a degree. Despite the wide range of academic subjects offered at colleges and universities, over half of the 75 million American adults with a bachelor’s degree majored in one of just 15 fields of study. […]
HAWAII STATE
Jacksonville Business Journal

Jacksonville Business Journal

The Jacksonville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

