New research highlights gender gap within research universities' top ranks

For more than 20 years, Dr. Roland Cooper, professor of biology at Dominican University of California, and his students have investigated the molecular mechanisms of how drugs work against the human malaria parasite, Plasmodium falciparum, both in the laboratory and in Africa. Dr. Cooper came to Dominican in 2011 from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va. Prior to that, he was a post-doctoral fellow at the National Institutes of Health's Laboratory of Parasitic Diseases from 1997-2002.

SAN RAFAEL, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO