MoneyGeek, a personal finance technology company, analyzed crime statistics in nearly 300 cities with populations over 100,000 to find the safest cities in America. Coral Springs ranked the 13th safest city in America!

To calculate each city’s cost of crime and cost of crime per capita, MoneyGeek used standardized crime data from the FBI combined with research on the economic cost of crime by type of crime. The total societal cost of crime for these cities was estimated to be $203 billion in 2020.

Coral Springs Findings:

The cost of crime in Coral Springs is $40.7 million ($301 on a per capita basis)

Violent Crime Rate: 121 per 100,000

Property Crime Rate: 1,232 per 100,000

Summary Findings:

The average cost of crime in the U.S. is $1,734 per capita. The 20 safest cities have crime costs below $352 per capita, with the lowest crime cost in Naperville, IL, at $187 per capita. St. Louis, MO, has the highest cost of crime, at $11,574 per capita.

Mass shootings in the U.S. cost $6 billion in 2020. Mass shootings represent 3% of the total cost of crime for the cities analyzed.

Crime costs increased from 2019–2020. During this period, the average city saw a 15% increase in the cost of crime; the median increase in crime costs across the nearly 300 cities analyzed was 11%.

Expert commentary sheds light on the costs of crime, the concept of safety and the interaction of income and crime. “In urban areas, poverty and crime are both attributable to other, deeper factors — like former red-lining policies and other institutionalized methods for preventing the accumulation of wealth,” says Dr. Geoff Darcy of Tulane University.

The 20 Safest Cities

Naperville, IL Cary, NC Murrieta, CA Carmel, IN Frisco, TX Amherst Town, NY Cape Coral, FL Irvine, CA Thousand Oaks, CA McKinney, TX Allen, TX Lee's Summit, MO Coral Springs, FL Bend, OR Woodbridge Township, NJ Temecula, CA Santa Clarita, CA Daly City, CA Meridian, ID Centennial, CO

View the full data set, review the methodology and review expert commentary at: https://www.moneygeek.com/living/safest-cities

