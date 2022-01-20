ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New study reports mask-wearing experiences of adults with asthma

EurekAlert
 5 days ago

Researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago conducted an online survey of 501 adults with asthma to better understand the extent of, and the problems related to, mask use in the era of COVID-19. Even though study participants almost uniformly adhered to mask wearing in public, 84% experienced discomfort,...

www.eurekalert.org

The Independent

Worry is bad for the heart and increases diabetes risk – study

Middle-aged worriers have a higher risk of heart disease, stroke and Type 2 diabetes as they get older, new research suggests.The study, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that increased levels of anxiety or worry among men are linked to biological processes that can be bad for the heart and increase the chance of ill health.Experts analysed data for 1,561 men from the Normative Aging Study, which has been tracking aging in men in the US since 1961. The men were mostly white and, on average, were aged 53 in 1975.Our findings indicate higher levels...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
runningmagazine.ca

Study says wearing a mask while running decreases performance

Over the past two years, wearing face masks when we are indoors or on public transit has become a part of our lives for safety against the spread of the virus. But should you wear a mask when running? New research published in the Journal of Sports Medicine says that wearing a cloth face mask significantly affects performance while running.
WORKOUTS
News4Jax.com

Wearing mask while exercising safe for most, study finds

If you wear a mask while working out, we’ve got some good news. A small study suggests there’s no harm in masking up during exercise for most people. “What we found was, that it is safe to run at peak exercise in both an N95 mask and a cloth face mask,” said lead author Dr. Matthew Kampert, of Cleveland Clinic.
WORKOUTS
scitechdaily.com

Feelings of Physical Fatigue Predict Death in Older Adults

How fatigued certain activities make an older person feel can predict the likelihood death is less than three years away, according to research published today in the Journal of Gerontology: Medical Sciences by University of Pittsburgh epidemiologists. It is the first study to establish perceived physical fatigability as an indicator of earlier mortality.
PITTSBURGH, PA
verywellfit.com

Exercise Interventions Help Reduce Asthma Symptoms, Study Shows

Exercise can help reduce symptoms in people with asthma, but it is not always easy to start an exercise program. Barriers to exercise include time, skill, disrupted routines, travel to attend exercise sessions, and health problems. Interventions to overcome some of these barriers include behavior modification and the flexibility of...
WORKOUTS
Fox 32 Chicago

Study: Wearing a mask makes you more attractive

According to a recent study in the Cognitive Research Journal, during the COVID-19 pandemic masks have been found to increase attractiveness. According to the findings, men with masks appealed more to the opposite sex than an uncovered face, and those with blue medical masks ranked the most attractive. "We have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

Tips for Wearing a CPAP Mask

Over the last several years after my sleep apnea diagnosis, I’ve learned a lot about the condition. One of the main problems people face is dealing with their CPAP masks. Here are several tips that will help you wear your mask and come to better terms with your condition.
PUBLIC HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Alcohol ‘directly causes several types of cancer,’ doctors warn

OXFORD, England — If you enjoy a nightly glass of wine or beer, one study may have you thinking twice next time you need to take the edge off. New research warns that alcohol consumption can be blamed for the development of multiple types of cancer. Moreover, the study...
CANCER
TheConversationAU

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

When we think of dementia, we often fear a loss of control. But the reassuring news is up to 40% of dementias can be prevented or delayed if we change our health habits. Nearly half a million Australians are living with dementia. Without a cure, this number is expected to reach 1.1 million by 2058. Dementia shares key risk factors with cardiovascular (of the heart and blood vessels) disease, including high blood pressure, high blood sugar, being overweight and smoking. Inflammation and oxidative stress (where protective antioxidants are losing their fight with damaging free radicals) follow. This damages blood vessels and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CBS Denver

Colorado Doctor Encouraging Prospective Parents To Get Vaccinated Following Study

DENVER (CBS4) – New data is showing encouraging and significant findings for couples looking to conceive. According to the National Institutes of Health study, COVID-19 vaccination does not reduce chances of getting pregnant. (credit: CBS) “There’s quite a bit of vaccine hesitancy in women who want to get pregnant. A lot feel their body is a temple, and they don’t want to do anything. Only 31% of women who are pregnant who are vaccinated nationally,” Dr. Nanette Santoro told CBS4. Santoro is the Professor and Chair of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, and a maternal fetal...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Boston

Report: CDC Considering Whether To Recommend People Wear N95 Masks

BOSTON (CBS) – For the past two years, many people have been wearing cloth masks to protect them from COVID-19. Now, the CDC is reportedly considering whether those masks are enough. The Washington Post reports the CDC is discussing whether to recommend everyone wear N95 or KN95 masks to better protect against the Omicron variant of COVID. Those are the masks worn by many doctors, nurses and hospital staff who work directly with COVID-19 patients. The masks are more expensive and were originally designed to be worn only once. Dr. Michael Hirsh, from UMass Memorial Health Care, said he thinks they can be safely reused. “The CDC is currently recommending trying to limit this use to maybe one a week or something like that. I think they can be reused,” Hirsh told WBZ-TV. Hirsh wears a 3-ply mask over the N95 mask to protect it from anything that may stain it. “They really do last a while,” Hirsh said of the N95 masks. Hirsh said if you can’t find N95 or KN95 masks, you should consider wearing two 3-ply surgical masks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Chicago Sun-Times

Traffic pollution linked to nearly 2 million new cases of childhood asthma a year, study finds

As more people trade in old gas guzzlers for electric cars, new research on traffic-related air pollution suggests the switch could benefit millions of children a year. George Washington University researchers studied ground concentrations of nitrogen dioxide in big cities around the world while tracking new cases of asthma that developed in children from 2000 to 2019. They found that nitrogen dioxide — a pollutant that primarily comes from tailpipe vehicle emissions — might have caused nearly two million new cases of pediatric asthma every year, according to the study published in the journal Lancet Planetary Health.
HEALTH
parkview.com

Helpful guidance and updates on mask-wearing

Masks are nothing new, but with the omicron variant and cold and flu season in full swing, it’s important to stay informed of the latest recommendations for prevention. Jeffrey Boord, MD, PPG – Endocrinology, Chief Quality and Safety Officer, Parkview Health, shares a few updates and some helpful guidance regarding different types of masks, what to look for when purchasing them and why they are beneficial.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lawrence Post

Pregnant mother, who was not vaccinated due to her beliefs, gave birth to her 6th child before she died of COVID and pneumonia related to the virus

The 27-year-old mom of six reportedly died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia related to the virus. Her husband said that he and his wife were not vaccinated due to their beliefs. The mother was pregnant with their sixth child when the couple caught COVID-19. The woman from Texas, Crystal Hernandez,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH

