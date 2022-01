The FDA is warning people to stop using this specific brand of COVID-19 tests. The tests that are in question are the LuSys Laboratories COVID-19 Antigen Test (Nasal/Saliva) and the LuSys Laboratories COVID-19 IgG/IgM Antibody Test. The FDA is advising the public that these tests may also be sold under the following names: Luscient Diagnostics or Vivera Pharmaceuticals or with the trade name EagleDx.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO